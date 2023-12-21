Makeup-Free Kim Kardashian Puts Her Middle Finger Up at Paparazzi in L.A. Outing

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian appeared to be in a bad mood when she was spotted in Los Angeles, California. In some pictures, the SKIMS founder was seen stepping out of the skincare facility, Epione, in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, December 19.

During the outing, the 43-year-old went makeup free while carrying a paper bag from the facility. The mom of four ditched her usual glam look as she opted to look casual in a loose-fitting black hoodie, a plunging top and sweatpants.

She completed her look with matching sneakers and black wide-lense sunglasses. The KKW founder also opted out jewelry for the low-key outing. As for her long black hair, she chose to let it down.

Upon noticing the paparazzi who tailed her, Kim, who looked stern that day, didn't hesitate to show her displeasure. The former wife of Kanye West flipped the bird at the paparazzi while walking to her luxury SUV.

While it was rare to see the reality TV star flipping off cameras, her son Saint previously did the same. The 7-year-old shockingly flipped the bird at paparazzi after leaving his basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, September 15.

While making their way out, Saint, who sported his basketball jersey that he paired with white socks and sneakers, was seemingly disturbed by the photographers. He giggled while holding his middle finger up to the paparazzi in the parking lot of an Islands restaurant.

Kim was quick to scold her son by covering his face with her hand. During the outing, the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" flaunted her hourglass figure in a black corset top. She completed her look with high-waisted baggy jeans, black sunglasses, beige pumps and a black quilted purse.

