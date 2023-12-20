 

Kanye West's $1.5M Church Building Looks Abandoned After Rapper's Globetrotting

AceShowbiz - While Kanye West was busy traveling around the world for the past few months, his church building was apparently left in disarray. The $1.5 million church building in Northridge, Los Angeles looked abandoned with trash and old shopping carts surrounding it.

Obtained by The U.S. Sun, new pictures of the building showed how messy the place is. The photos featured boarded-up windows and trash discarded all around the building that Ye bought from Cornerstone Christian Church back in May.

The Yeezy rapper reportedly planned to have his Christian school Donda Academy moved to the building. However, it remains to be seen if the 46-year-old MC still sticks to the plan considering numerous lawsuits leveled at him regarding the school's safety and alleged discrimination.

In other news related to Ye, the Chicago rapper is reportedly selling his beachfront Malibu home that he purchased in 2021. The former husband of Kim Kardashian bought the property, which includes 4,000 square feet of interior space and approximately 1,500 square feet of outdoor living areas, for $57 million, but he's putting it on the market for $53 million.

However, "Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim, whose brokerage Oppenheim Group is listing the property, notes that the price is reasonable because the musician removed the home's interiors. Jason said that scoring the listing for the house, which is designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, is a huge privilege.

"I wanted to have a listing with such architectural pedigree," he shared, dubbing the house "a unique home for a unique and discerning buyer." Jason also added that the value of the property, which is located in Malibu Road location, is "really in its structure."

The real estate agent continued, "This architect is known for his concrete work, which is what remains. So it's really going to be up to the new buyer to imagine the interiors that he or she wants. It was a very minimalist interior previously and will likely continue to be that in order to allow the architecture to speak louder than the finishes."

