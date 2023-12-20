 

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Birthday With Daughter Summer Rain in Sweet Video

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Birthday With Daughter Summer Rain in Sweet Video
The 43-year-old pop icon takes to her Instagram account to reveal how her loved ones, including her 9-year-old daughter Summer Rain, prepare a birthday surprise for her.

  Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Christina Aguilera celebrates her 43rd birthday in Las Vegas. The pop icon took to her Instagram account to reveal how her loved ones, including her daughter Summer Rain, prepared a birthday surprise for her.

In a video shared on Tuesday, December 19, Xtina could be seen pleasantly shocked by a beautiful decoration set up in a Las Vegas hotel room. In honor of the special day, her crew put pink balloon letters that spelled out "Happy BDay" that could be seen as soon as the singer entered the room.

There were also silver streams hanging from the ceiling to make the room even more festive. When the "Genie in a Bottle" hitmaker posed with the balloons, she was joined by her 9-year-old daughter to take some pictures alongside her mom. At one point, Christina affectionately landed a kiss on top of her little girl's head.

Later, Christina was led into a theater venue which seemed to be at The Venetian, where she is set to kick off her Las Vegas residency show. "Happy Birthday, Christina!" could be seen on the big screen as she was treated to a feast of cake and macaroons. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes," the singer captioned the celebratory post. "Sending love from Vegas."

The celebration came after Christina celebrated Summer's 9th birthday by sharing several photos of Summer, whom Christina shares with fiance Matthew Rutler, on stage with her during a show. "Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain," the "Lady Marmalade" singer captioned the post.

She went on to say at the time, "Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you."

