 

Shane MacGowan's Widow Believes Her Husband Is in 'Very Blissful State' After His Death

Shane MacGowan's Widow Believes Her Husband Is in 'Very Blissful State' After His Death
Instagram
Celebrity

Victoria Mary Clarke admits that she can't feel 'sad' after her husband passed away in late November because she 'still very much' feels the singer's presence.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shane MacGowan's widow can't feel "sad" he is dead. Victoria Mary Clarke, who married the late Pogues frontman in 2018 after they had spent decades together, admitted she's struggling to feel devastation in the wake of his passing as she is convinced the hard-drinking singer is now in a "very blissful state" after his death aged 65 on November 30.

She told BBC Radio 4's "Woman's Hour" show in an emotional interview, "Shane is still very much with me. Like, I really feel him - I don't feel he's gone. When I look at his picture, I feel him smiling at me, and I actually feel a real smile, a real genuine connection. Yeah, I feel his love and I feel that connection really strongly. So it's very hard to feel sad about it, even though I do sometimes like burst into tears for my own loss. I can't feel sad for him because I just realty feel he is in a very blissful state."

Victoria added about the bond she felt with Shane, "It's like having a piece of your soul that is in another human form. And to me, I felt like I was at one with him, I was at home with him, I felt that his beauty was always there."

  Editors' Pick

Victoria also posted a long Instagram post saying she has felt connected to his "presence" since his death, which came after he suffered a string of health issues including pneumonia. She added to her fans alongside a post of her hugging Shane, "I… want you to know that you really don't need to feel sad for me because @shanemacgowanofficial is still very much with me in every moment and I feel very connected with him and I feel enormous love (red heart emoji) and encouragement from him and I feel his sense of humour and his pure joy (smiling face emoji) and presence as if he is actually a part of me and he is never going to leave me because he is in my heart (red heart emoji) I love that so many of you are celebrating his music and his life and his warmth and compassion and grace and beauty and it is a powerful thing to witness."

Victoria signed off her post with, "There's a lot of people that I want to individually thank for making his funeral so special and magical (fairy emoji) and I will probably be doing it for a long time!!!! Bless everyone everywhere always."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sydney Sweeney and 'Euphoria' Co-Stars Crying on the Phone After Angus Cloud's Passing

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Birthday With Daughter Summer Rain in Sweet Video
Related Posts
Shane MacGowan's Widow Thanks Fans for 'Beautiful Messages'

Shane MacGowan's Widow Thanks Fans for 'Beautiful Messages'

Shane MacGowan's Widow Always Drawn Back to Him Despite Chaotic Life

Shane MacGowan's Widow Always Drawn Back to Him Despite Chaotic Life

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death

Shane MacGowan to Be Laid to Rest in Star-Studded Funeral Service

Shane MacGowan to Be Laid to Rest in Star-Studded Funeral Service

Latest News
Jennifer Love Hewitt Admits to Feeling 'Insecure' and 'Confused' During Early Career
  • Dec 21, 2023

Jennifer Love Hewitt Admits to Feeling 'Insecure' and 'Confused' During Early Career

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her
  • Dec 21, 2023

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her

Ari Lennox Share Reflective Post to Celebrate 1 Year of Sobriety
  • Dec 21, 2023

Ari Lennox Share Reflective Post to Celebrate 1 Year of Sobriety

Shane MacGowan's Widow Believes Her Husband Is in 'Very Blissful State' After His Death
  • Dec 21, 2023

Shane MacGowan's Widow Believes Her Husband Is in 'Very Blissful State' After His Death

Sydney Sweeney and 'Euphoria' Co-Stars Crying on the Phone After Angus Cloud's Passing
  • Dec 21, 2023

Sydney Sweeney and 'Euphoria' Co-Stars Crying on the Phone After Angus Cloud's Passing

Bruce Springsteen May Headline 2024 Glastonbury After Madonna Pulled Out
  • Dec 21, 2023

Bruce Springsteen May Headline 2024 Glastonbury After Madonna Pulled Out

Most Read
Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement
Celebrity

Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement