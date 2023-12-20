Blueface Teases His Date With Mystery Girl, Claims Jaidyn Alexis Dumped Him

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Making use of his Instagram Stories, the 'Respect My Cryppin' ' rhymer shows his preparation for the special night and documents his conversation with his date, who sounds like Jaidyn.

AceShowbiz - Blueface got back into the dating game after his tumultuous relationships with Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. The rapper has teased his date with a mystery woman after his fiancee Jaidyn allegedly dumped him.

Making use of his Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old bragged about going on a date for the first time in a while. "I finally scored me a date, man!" he excitedly said in a video which featured him in his walk in closet. "Let's go!" he exclaimed, while trying on different shoes in an attempt to impress his date.

In a follow-up video, Blueface documented his conversation with a mystery woman, whose face wasn't shown, during dinner at what looks like a restaurant. "How's the steak?" he asked the woman, who coyly replied, "Well done."

"Okay. You've been here before?" the "Thotiana" hitmaker asked his female companion again. The woman responded, "No, this is my first time."

He went on sharing, "I haven't been dating for a while." When the woman asked, "Is this your first date in a while?" he said, "Yeah, since I left my fiancee." He then quickly corrected himself, "She left me. I don't want to talk about that b***h though. F**k that b***h."

Expressing his desire to continue their date elsewhere, Blueface asked the girl, "You f**k on a first date or not? Because I do." She echoed his sentiment as saying, "Ehmm...we can. We can go to my place." He then asked again for a confirmation, "Oh yeah, you into that?"

Blueface's dating partner, however, might not be someone new. After the clips were reposted by Hollywood Unlocked, many took to the comments section to share their guesses that the woman is question was none other than Jaidyn.

"He was with Jaidyn for sure u can hear her on their date," one person pointed out the woman's voice, who sounded like Blueface's fiancee. Another claimed, "We know that's Jaidyn goofy tail self." A third remarked, "that sounds Jaidyn to me."

Even Blueface's mother Karlissa Angelic appeared to suggest that her son was trolling with the videos, commenting, "This ninja been a character every since I dropped him on his head."

