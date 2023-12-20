 

T.J. Holmes Explains Why He's 'Sick' of Calling Amy Robach His 'Girlfriend'

While T.J. wants to marry Amy, the former '20/20' co-anchor says she is not in a rush to get married despite sharing her intention to spend the rest of her life with her boyfriend.

AceShowbiz - T.J. Holmes is "sick" of referring to Amy Robach as his "girlfriend," one year after their relationship was exposed to public. Making use of their "Amy & T.J." podcast to open up about their romance, the 46-year-old expressed his intention to marry his lover.

In the Tuesday, December 19 episode of the podcast, T.J. admitted their respective ages play a part in him wanting to tie the knot. "I want to marry you, in part because you're 50 and I'm 46. And I'm very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid," he said.

In response, Amy said with a laugh, "Thank you for noting the age difference." T.J. added, "Everybody knows that! But you're going to be 51 soon and I'm going to be 46. When you were in high school, I was in elementary school." Amy claimed, "He does this a lot. He loves to point that out!"

The former "20/20" co-anchor herself is not in a rush to get married, though she declared her intention to spend the rest of her life with T.J. "It's under consideration," said Amy, noting how serious their relationship is. "We did not enter this relationship for fun or for 'Let's see what happens.' We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it."

Of why she is not racing to the altar, Amy explained, "We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards. But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table."

T.J. then teased Amy by joking about the "tiny box" under the Christmas tree.

News of Amy and T.J.'s workplace romance surfaced in November 2022, when both of them were still legally married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig respectively. Their exes were recently revealed to be dating each other now.

