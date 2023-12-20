 

Emily Ratajkowski in Great Spirits After Denied Free Ticket at MSG

The 'Gone Girl' actress is photographed having a great time walking her dog in New York City a day after being denied a comped seat to a Rangers game at Madison Square Garden.

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski didn't seem to be bothered by a recent incident at Madison Square Garden. The "Gone Girl" actress was photographed having a great time walking her dog in New York City a day after being denied a free ticket to a Rangers game.

In some pictures making their rounds online, Emily was seen walking her dog while on the phone on Tuesday, December 19. The supermodel didn't seem to mind the cold NYC weather as she flaunted her abs in a black crop top for the casual outing.

The mom of one paired her top with a red-and-black North Face puffer jacket, matching leggings and sneakers. The 32-year-old beauty additionally wore black sunnies to make her look stylish.

Her morning outing came after Emily was reportedly denied free tickets when she tried to attend a Rangers game at MSG. The denial seemingly had something to do with the "Blurred Lines" babe and her fellow model pal Irina Shayk's decision to leave early at the Knicks' game against the Miami Heat last month.

At the time, the two catwalk beauties allegedly left the venue 2 minutes before the nail-biter game, which saw the Knicks beating the Miami Heat 100-98, ended. "That was a big game against Miami . . . It was one of these [games in the] In-Season Tournament, [the NBA's new annual competition,] and the Knicks stormed back . . . in the second half to win the game. An amazing comeback and an amazing win," a source told Page Six.

Despite their controversial behavior, they seemed to have a blast during the NBA game outing. It was said that Irina and Emily smiled and waved for the camera when they were captured on a jumbotron at MSG at one point.

It was reported that MSG sometimes granted a comped seat to models and A-listers to occupy its famed "celebrity row" of MSG which is sold at thousands of dollars. "The team has been flooded with requests from celebrities, with some saying they will fly in from out of town if they can get tickets," a source familiar with MSG told The Post back in May after another win by the Knicks against the Heat. "There's way too many asks to address."

