 

Rumer Willis Reveals Dad Bruce's Influence on Her Daughter Louetta's Name

During a question and answer session via social media, the 'House Bunny' actress spills that her actor father gave her an inspiration in choosing a name for her first child.

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rumer Willis apparently was inspired by her father Bruce Willis when choosing a name for her first child. The actress of "The House Bunny" revealed "The Assassin" actor's influence on her daughter Louetta's name.

During a Q&A session with her followers via Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 19, the 35-year-old star answered a question about how she came up with the name "Louetta Isley" for her firstborn. Along with an adorable photo of her and her first child sharing a sweet kiss, she explained the meaning behind her daughter's name as she mentioned her actor dad Bruce.

Over the snap, Rumer wrote, "Her name is a mix of a things I love. I have always loved the name Lou, so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl, but then, when we found out she was a girl we came up with Louetta." She continued, "We wanted to give her options and me and my dad's favorite singers are Lou = Louie Armstrong, Etta = Etta James, Isley = Isley Brothers."

Rumer Willis Instagram Story

Rumer Willis explained the meaning behind her daughter Louetta's name.

That same day, Rumer also replied to a fan who asked her about her "favorite part" in being a mother. She wrote, "Every moment with her is amazing but when she smiles at me it's the best feeling in the world." Accompanying the answer, she attached a photo of her spending time with her baby Louetta at a beach.

Rumer went on to elaborate her bath time routine with Louetta. While sharing a close-up video of her taking a bath with her daughter, she explained, "We take a bath every night as a part of her bedtime routine and she loves the water but I don't use soap on her everyday." She further shared her recommendations of body soap for babies.

Rumer has not been shy in sharing her experience as a mother since the actress gave birth to Louetta, whom she shares with her partner Derek Richard Thomas, on April 18. She also posted pictures of her breastfeeding her baby as a way to "celebrate every sec of this journey because this is my first time doing all of this."

