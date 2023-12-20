Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos

Instagram Celebrity

The supermodel gets the attention of the 'Beauty and a Beat' singer after releasing never-before-seen snaps featuring her jaw-dropping body figure in a revealing outfit.

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) apparently has attracted the attention of Justin Bieber with her social media post. The supermodel, who has been featured in a number of magazine covers including Spanish Harper's Bazaar, had the "Beauty and a Beat" singer react to her new sizzling photos.

On Tuesday, December 19, the 29-year-old Canadian artist made use of Instagram Story to repost his 27-year-old wife's never-before-seen pictures. He also shared his reaction to the racy snaps. Over the photo, he simply wrote, "Umm yeah."

Earlier that day, Hailey uploaded on her own Instagram page a series of pictures from a snowy photoshoot. In the snaps, she could be seen exposing her cleavage in a pink bra top that came with white lace and matching straps.

Hailey also put on a leggy display in a tiny skirt, which was fully covered in sparkling ivory sequins. To keep her body warm, she wore a long-sleeved thick coat with white fur. She accessorized herself with a huge "B" diamond necklace, a pair of simple hoop earrings and a number of rings.

In the photos, the model looked fresh with her full makeup that consisted of a pink lipstick and matching blush on her cheeks. In addition, her face appeared healthy and glowing. For her long dark-colored hair, she styled it into a sleek high bun and parted it in the middle.

The pictures saw Hailey confidently striking a number of poses in front of the camera. At one point, she flashed her radiant smile as she appeared to have fixed the position of her coat. Along with the snaps, she penned in the caption of post, "Sugarplum."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with positive online responses from Instagram users. Among them was Hailey's pal and reality TV star Kylie Jenner who let out a smiling face with heart eyes emoji in the comments section. Another gushed, "IDC WHAT ANYONE SAYS SHE'S SERVING !!!!" A third exclaimed, "My girl @haileybieber is a real life angel."

Despite the praises, Hailey still received unpleasant comments from other users. One of the criticisms read, "Your always naked yet you can't get 1million likes ..sad," adding a slew of smiling faces with tears of joy emojis.

