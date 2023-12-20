 

Jon Cryer Open to 'Two and a Half Men' Reunion Despite Losing Contact With Charlie Sheen

Jon Cryer Open to 'Two and a Half Men' Reunion Despite Losing Contact With Charlie Sheen
CBS/Greg Gayne
TV

Although he hasn't spoken to his former co-star since the TV show ended, Jon Cryer would love to get involved if a television reunion is being developed.

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jon Cryer hasn't talked to Charlie Sheen "in a while" but he's open to a "Two and a Half Men" reunion. The 58-year-old actor - who portrayed Alan Harper alongside Sheen's character Charlie Harper in Chuck Lorre's classic sitcom - is glad the show's creator has reconciled with his former co-star after their fallout in 2011.

"I'm not going to rule anything out, but I haven't talked to Charlie. I'm really glad they made up... I can only say for Chuck, clearly. He has the enormous relief of somebody who's been able to rekindle a friendship that was really meaningful to him," Jon told Entertainment Tonight about a reunion.

Charlie was fired from the show in 2011 after publicly lashing out at the showrunner, and his character was killed off only to be replaced by Ashton Kutcher as the series lead for another four seasons.

  Editors' Pick

Jon revealed, "I still keep in touch with Ashton, I just text him this morning, but I haven't spoken with Charlie Sheen in a while. We went our separate ways. You kind of have to decide, how much Charlie Sheen do I want in my life? I wish him well, and I hope nothing but success for the guy."

The star recalled Chuck and Charlie being "very, very close for the first few years" of "Two and a Half Men", and he's glad they have reunited on new show "Bookie". He added, "That they've managed to reconcile is really lovely. I have not spoken to Charlie. I don't know that he knows my number anymore. But anything could happen."

For Jon, he admitted while the early time on the sitcom "felt easy," things "got a little harder" later in the run. He said, "There's not a lot of times in this business where the work feels easy. It absolutely felt easy with 'Two and a Half Men', the first couple of years - in later years, it got a little harder [laughs]. But those first couple of years were incredible."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Charles Melton Compares 'Riverdale' to Renowned Arts School Julliard

Tom Brady Shares Quote About 'Cheating', a Year of Finalizing Gisele Bundchen Divorce
Latest News
Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky
  • Dec 20, 2023

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

'The Voice' Finale Recap: Season 24 Winner Puts a Coach on Winning Streak
  • Dec 20, 2023

'The Voice' Finale Recap: Season 24 Winner Puts a Coach on Winning Streak

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash
  • Dec 20, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jon Cryer Open to 'Two and a Half Men' Reunion Despite Losing Contact With Charlie Sheen
  • Dec 20, 2023

Jon Cryer Open to 'Two and a Half Men' Reunion Despite Losing Contact With Charlie Sheen

Dean McDermott Hasn't Spent Time With His Children Since Tori Spelling Split
  • Dec 20, 2023

Dean McDermott Hasn't Spent Time With His Children Since Tori Spelling Split

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement
  • Dec 20, 2023

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Most Read
Colin Jost Forced to Drag Wife Scarlett Johansson During Brutal 'SNL' Joke Swap
TV

Colin Jost Forced to Drag Wife Scarlett Johansson During Brutal 'SNL' Joke Swap

'The Voice' Recap: Top 5 of Season 24 Perform for the Last Time in Live Finale

'The Voice' Recap: Top 5 of Season 24 Perform for the Last Time in Live Finale

Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed' After Alyssa Milano Threatened to Sue the Series

Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed' After Alyssa Milano Threatened to Sue the Series

'RHOP': Robyn Dixon Criticized for Defending Husband Juan Dixon Following His Firing

'RHOP': Robyn Dixon Criticized for Defending Husband Juan Dixon Following His Firing

Ice-T Thinks It Would Be 'Selfish' of Him to Bar AI From Playing His 'Law and Order' Character

Ice-T Thinks It Would Be 'Selfish' of Him to Bar AI From Playing His 'Law and Order' Character

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Embraces Monogamy, Wife Robyn Finds It 'Disrespectful'

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Embraces Monogamy, Wife Robyn Finds It 'Disrespectful'

Ed McVey 'Terrified' When He Landed Role as Prince William in 'The Crown'

Ed McVey 'Terrified' When He Landed Role as Prince William in 'The Crown'

Patrick Dempsey Proud of 'Grey's Anatomy' for Inspiring 'So Many People' to Be Medical Workers

Patrick Dempsey Proud of 'Grey's Anatomy' for Inspiring 'So Many People' to Be Medical Workers

'Wednesday' Spin-Off Focusing on Uncle Fester Is in the Works

'Wednesday' Spin-Off Focusing on Uncle Fester Is in the Works