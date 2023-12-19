 

Miranda Cosgrove Never Has 'Good Reason' to Drink or Smoke

The 'iCarly' actress admits she has never got drunk or smoked, insisting in an interview with 'Drake and Josh' co-star Josh Peck that she doesn't have 'a good reason' to do those things.

AceShowbiz - Miranda Cosgrove has never gotten drunk or smoked. The 30-year-old actress - who found fame as a child star with roles in "School of Rock", "Drake and Josh", and "iCarly" - has admitted she has no idea why, but she's never more than a sip of alcohol, and drugs have also been off the table.

"Have you ever done anything bad? Like, do you drink? Do you do any of that?" she was asked when reuniting with "Drake and Josh" castmate Josh Peck on "Good Guys" podcast. She replied, "I've never been drunk in my entire life. Crazy." She admitted she doesn't know why she hasn't drank, but confessed she's "open to it."

Josh joked, "Someone get this girl [drunk], would ya? I mean, this poor girl has never experienced being drunk." She added, "I truly don't have a good reason. I've never even been buzzed. I've sipped things before, but like two sips."

Josh's co-host Ben Soffer asked if she had ever smoked anything, and Miranda - who recently returned to "iCarly" for Paramount+'s three season revival of the Nickelodeon show - noted she hadn't. She said, "No, I've never smoked anything. I had an edible, like an edible brownie, and I fell asleep for like 17 hours. I woke up super rested."

Despite having plenty of opportunities to drink thanks to being a young adult in Hollywood, Miranda suggested there was a very simple explanation for not doing so yet.

She explained, "I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends, and I sort of liked taking on that role, and got used to it, and just kind of stuck with it forever. But yeah, I'm open to drinking. I'm still planning on it at some point… even though I'm 30. I should've done it on my birthday, my 30th."

