 

Madison Beer Finds Competition With Other Female Singers 'Weird'

Madison Beer Finds Competition With Other Female Singers 'Weird'
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Music

The 'More' songstress, who has received a huge amount of support from her idol Lana Del Rey, refuses to be pitted against fellow pop stars as she admits, 'I hate that.'

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madison Beer refuses to see other pop stars as "competition." The 24-year-old singer has actually been "conditioned" to assume that other women in the industry look at each other as competition, but Madison doesn't see things that way.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Madison explained, "I've always felt like that's so f**king weird, and I hate that. I've never looked at other girls, really, as competition."

The "More" songstress admitted though, "There have, unfortunately, been people l've met that I've loved that I've been like, 'Oh, f**k, I don't have your support because you might look at me and not want me to win because something in your head thinks that if I win, you lose,' and that's just not how I am."

Madison is a long-time fan of Lana Del Rey and she's received a huge amount of support from the award-winning star over the years. Madison said, "Meeting Lana was just so huge for me because the phrase, 'Never meet your idols,' that's just not true when it comes to someone like her."

  Editors' Pick

She went on gushing about the "Video Games" hitmaker, "She's just incredible, and she's been so supportive, so there for me as a friend, an idol, a supporter of my music and of me as a person."

Meanwhile, Madison previously revealed that she's developed a "really beautiful relationship" with herself. The singer has become "a lot easier" on herself after facing fierce criticism on social media earlier in her career.

She said on the "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast, "My internal criticism I don't think is as harsh as it used to be. I think I'm a lot easier on myself, I've developed a really beautiful relationship with myself that I feel really lucky to have. I've been on the internet now for over ten years and I've gotten hate consistently since I joined it when I was 12."

"So I think that I had to make a decision at one point, am I gonna leave social media entirely and stop participating because it's not good for me? Or am I gonna change the way that I manoeuvre it?" she continued sharing. "Am I gonna make that promise to myself that we're not gonna get in holes of reading comments for hours and we're not gonna engage with negativity?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Showcase Stylish Looks on Girls' Night Out

'Nun II' and 'Haunting in Venice' Nearly Tied for No. 1 at Post-Summer Slowed-Down Box Office
Related Posts
Madison Beer Feels Mentally Stuck in Her Teen Years Due to 'Abnormal' Childhood

Madison Beer Feels Mentally Stuck in Her Teen Years Due to 'Abnormal' Childhood

Madison Beer Claps Back at Follower Who Urged Her to Lose Weight

Madison Beer Claps Back at Follower Who Urged Her to Lose Weight

Madison Beer Compares Herself to Hannah Montana

Madison Beer Compares Herself to Hannah Montana

Madison Beer Confesses to Putting on Facade During Suicidal Period

Madison Beer Confesses to Putting on Facade During Suicidal Period

Latest News
Madison Beer Finds Competition With Other Female Singers 'Weird'
  • Sep 18, 2023

Madison Beer Finds Competition With Other Female Singers 'Weird'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Host Pool Party in Italy After Renewing Wedding Vows
  • Sep 18, 2023

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Host Pool Party in Italy After Renewing Wedding Vows

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Son Saint Flipping the Bird at Paparazzi
  • Sep 18, 2023

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Son Saint Flipping the Bird at Paparazzi

Drake Defended by Fans After Criticisms Over 'American Slaves' Lyric on 'Slime You Out'
  • Sep 18, 2023

Drake Defended by Fans After Criticisms Over 'American Slaves' Lyric on 'Slime You Out'

Ariana Madix Looking Forward to 'VPR' Co-Stars' Support for Her 'DWTS' Stint
  • Sep 18, 2023

Ariana Madix Looking Forward to 'VPR' Co-Stars' Support for Her 'DWTS' Stint

Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Apologizes for Diminishing Black and Female Musicians
  • Sep 18, 2023

Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Apologizes for Diminishing Black and Female Musicians

Most Read
SZA's 2023 VMAs Gig Was Canceled Due to 'Disrespectful' Artist of the Year Snub, Says Manager
Music

SZA's 2023 VMAs Gig Was Canceled Due to 'Disrespectful' Artist of the Year Snub, Says Manager

Halle Berry Disappointed in Drake Who Uses Her Pic for Cover Art of 'Slime You Out' ft. SZA

Halle Berry Disappointed in Drake Who Uses Her Pic for Cover Art of 'Slime You Out' ft. SZA

Rolling Stones Enlist 'The Kardashians' Team to Work on 'Hackney Diamonds' Documentary

Rolling Stones Enlist 'The Kardashians' Team to Work on 'Hackney Diamonds' Documentary

Justin Timberlake Preparing for Massive Tour in 2024

Justin Timberlake Preparing for Massive Tour in 2024

Chris Brown Blasts 'Evil' Tinashe After She Expresses Regret Over Their Collaboration

Chris Brown Blasts 'Evil' Tinashe After She Expresses Regret Over Their Collaboration

Drake Pushes Back 'For All the Dogs' Release Date Due to 'Dilemma'

Drake Pushes Back 'For All the Dogs' Release Date Due to 'Dilemma'

Billie Eilish Excites Fans by Teasing New Album at Music Midtown

Billie Eilish Excites Fans by Teasing New Album at Music Midtown

Halle Berry Justifies Her Anger at Drake for Using Her Slime Photo

Halle Berry Justifies Her Anger at Drake for Using Her Slime Photo

Artist of the Week: Doechii

Artist of the Week: Doechii