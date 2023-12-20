 

Blueface Orders Female Fan's Assault for Allegedly Throwing Ice on Stage

Blueface Orders Female Fan's Assault for Allegedly Throwing Ice on Stage
A video circulating online sees the 'Thotiana' rapper is seen calling a female fan who allegedly threw ice on stage during his concert in Los Angeles over this weekend.

AceShowbiz - Blueface doesn't tolerate disrespectful fans. In a new video circulating online, the "Thotiana" rapper could be seen calling a female fan who allegedly threw ice on stage during his concert in Los Angeles over this weekend.

"You throwing s**t right? Come up," he challenged the fan. While the fan denied the accusations, the rapper continued, "Oh you didn't throw nothin? You the only one with a cup of ice."

He later helped the woman to get onstage, telling her, "Come on up here, don't be scared now." Shockingly, Blueface later encourages his security team to beat the female fan for everyone to see.

"You know what to do. Yeah, get her," he told his crew before pushing the fan to the ground. It didn't take long before his security team began to kick and punch the blond-haired woman.

Another video, meanwhile, showed that Blueface's fiancee Jaidyn Alexis appeared to be among them who physically attacked the fan. She was featured throwing punches directed to the woman, though it was unclear if she actually hit her.

Later, it seemed like the fan tried to escape as Blueface could be heard shouting, "Don't run! Come up here. Don't be scared."

It's unclear if the woman decides to press charges against the rapper.

Fans quickly put Blueface on blast for his action. "Where is the DA? Criminal charges are warranted and required," one said on X, formerly known as X. Another urged, "Rapper must be sued into oblivion, same with promoter, venue, civil and criminal. Absolutely no mercy."

"Dude needs to be in prison. This is unacceptable," one other noted. Criticizing other concert-goers who remained as bystanders, someone wrote, "What are those losers doing just videoing this with their phones vs actually helping?"

