Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Instagram Celebrity

The 19-year-old content creator on an adult platform is showered with praise by her devotees after showing off her new hairstyle in a video via social media.

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sami Sheen has found a creative way to surprise her devotees. The OnlyFans model, who is the daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and actress Denise Richards, attracted the attention of her fans via social media with her stunning hair transformation.

On Sunday, December 17, the 19-year-old content creator on the adult platform made use of her TikTok page to debut her new hairstyle. At that time, she uploaded a video highlighting before and after the hair transformation.

In the beginning of the clip, it could be seen that Sami was filming herself while showing off her light blonde hair, which was let loose and was long enough to reach her chest. She appeared to have kept her locks natural without styling it. In addition, she confidently flaunted her makeup-free face.

All of a sudden, Sami appeared in the same clip with a whole new look. She looked flawless with her eye-catching brunette locks, which were apparently longer than her blonde hair. The light brown tresses were styled into waves and parted in the middle.

While showcasing the new hairstyle, the model, who was wearing a skin-tight short-sleeved black tee, also showed off full glam on her face. She looked fresh with her makeup, consisting of pink lipstick, long lashes, thick black eyeliner and bright pink blush on her cheeks. She enchanted the look with a pair of silver earrings and a matching necklace.

Along with the video, Sami exclaimed in the caption, "SHE'S BRUNETTE!!!!!" adding a brown heart emoji. She also explained the reason why she dyed her hair, "[I] had to give my hair a break from the bleach & it already feels so much healthier #fyp #newhair #brunette #blondetobrunette #hairtok."

It did not take long for Sami to be showered with praise by TikTok users. In the comments section, one in particular gushed, "You're glowing up in so many ways holy." Making a reference to Sami's mother, another marveled, "This hair color has Denise alllll over it. Very flattering!" A third praised, "It looks sooo good I love the dark hair," adding a slew of smiling faces with heart eyes emojis.

