Elisabeth Moss Appears in Pain as She Caresses Her Stomach in Rare Sighting

The 'One I Love' actress, who is rarely photographed at a public space, is caught on camera without her makeup, sparkling jewelry and luxury bag in Los Angeles.

Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elisabeth Moss has been spotted caressing her stomach in a new sighting. The actress of "The One I Love", who is rarely photographed making a public appearance, was seen in Los Angeles while taking a break on set of her project.

On Friday, December 15, the 41-year-old actress was strolling around the set of one of her projects in California. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that she was rubbing her belly, which was covered with an oversized tee, while making her way to a trailer.

In the meantime, Elisabeth seemingly was having a conversation over the phone. She was holding her smartphone in one of her hands and placed it close to her ear. As she turned around, she was pictured wearing one piece of white wireless earphones in her other ear.

At one point, the actress portraying Kitty Tyler in "Us" appeared to have shown that she was in pain with her facial expression. At the same time, she was placing her hand on the lower part of her stomach.

In the photos, Elisabeth was captured wearing a casual ensemble. She sported an oversized light gray tee that came with short sleeves and a high neck design, a pair of long black sweatpants, which appeared thick enough to keep her legs warm.

To complete the cozy look, Elisabeth put on a pair of beige sneakers with matching laces and black patterns. At that time, she kept it casual by ditching her luxury bag and sparkling jewelry. In addition, her long blonde hair was parted to the side and styled into a messy low bun.

"The Invisible Man" actress' skin on her face appeared healthy and glowing despite seemingly not wearing any makeup. She apparently kept her fingernails short and natural without any nail polish or gel.

This was the first time Elisabeth was caught on camera at a public space since the last time she was seen out and about in England back in May. At that time, she was working on her TV mini series by FX titled "The Veil".

