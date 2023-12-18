Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Music

Tate McRae, meanwhile, lands her first Top 10 album on Billboard 200 albums chart with her new album 'Think Later' which launches with 66,000 equivalent album units.

Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj scores her third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart with "Pink Friday 2". The new album from the raptress bows atop the tally after earning 228,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending December 14, according to Luminate.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 129,000 which is equaling 169.87 million on-demand official streams of the 22 songs on the streaming edition of the album. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 92,000 with 7000 comprising TEA units.

With the number, Nicki, who previously topped the chart with 2012's "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded" and her debut album "Pink Friday" in 2011, was named as the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums. The number also marks the largest week for a rap album by a woman in the 2020s decade as well as the biggest for an R&B/hip-hop album by a woman this year.

Back to the new chart, Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" stays at No. 2 with 109,000 equivalent album units earned. With Nicki and Taylor occupying the Top 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, it marks the first time in nine months that the Top 2 albums are by female artists.

Drake's former leader "For All the Dogs", meanwhile, is at No. 3 after earning 68,000 equivalent album units. At No. 4 is Tate McRae, who lands her first Top 10 album on the chart with "Think Later" which launches with 66,000 equivalent album units.

Michael Buble's "Christmas" continues to benefit the holiday season, staying steady at No. 5 with 64,000 equivalent album units. Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time", meanwhile, descends from No. 4 to No. 6 after earning 63,000 equivalent album units. Trailing behind are Taylor Swift's "Midnights", which falls one rang to No. 7 with 57,000 units, and SZA's "SOS", which dips from No. 7 to No. 8 with 53,000 units.

Taylor's other albums round out the Top 10. "Lover" rises from No. 11 to No. 9 after earning 49,000 equivalent album units. On the other hand, "Folklore" descends from No. 9 to No. 10 with 49,000 equivalent album units earned.

