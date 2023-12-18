 

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's New Album Release Delayed

The Yeezy designer and his collaborator have never confirmed the official date of 'Vultures', but fans assumed that the album would hit streaming services on December 15.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have pushed back the release of their joint project, "Vultures". A representative for the Yeezy designer and his collaborator has confirmed to XXL that the album will arrive on New Year's Eve, December 31.

When making the announcement on Saturday, December 16, the rep to XXL also revealed that the 46-year-old emcee and the Los Angeles rhymer will be throwing another rave event in Saudi Arabia to celebrate the album's release. The pair first postponed their album release in November.

Kanye and Ty have never confirmed the official date of the new record. Fans, however, assumed that it would hit streaming services on December 15.

Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's last collaboration was "Junya Pt 2" on his 2021 album, "Donda", but they have worked together numerous times since 2014. Before that, they worked together on Ty Dolla $ign's "Ego Death" (2020) and on West's "Everything We Need" (2019), "Real Friends" (2016), and "Only One" (2014).

The delay arrived after Nicki Minaj refused to clear her verse on "New Body", which will be included in "Vulture". "Now regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, OK?" she first said during an Instagram Live.

"No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album," the femcee said of her fifth album, "Pink Friday 2". She went on to ask, "Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on guys. You know?"

Ye couldn't take the rejection well though. "I made that girl rewrite her verse 3 times for 'Monster' I supported her career," the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian fumed during his "Vultures" Vegas session. "So I don't know what it is."

Nicki recorded "New Body" with Kanye and Ty in 2018 for "Yandhi", but it was scrapped. Ye later planned to put the song in his 2019 gospel record "Jesus Is King", but Nicki disagreed with it.

