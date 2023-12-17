 

Lil Baby Declares New Album Is 'Coming Soon,' Releases Two New Singles '350' and 'Crazy'

The Atlanta-born rapper releases the two tracks after he lent his vocals for French Montana's new single, 'Okay', which arrived on Friday, December 8 along with its MV.

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby has treated fans to new music before closing out 2023. On Friday, December 15, the "My Dawg" hitmaker unleashed two singles titled "350" and "Crazy" as he announced that a new album is coming soon.

Making use of Instagram, the 29-year-old emcee wrote, " '350' & 'Crazy' Both Out Now !!" The rhymer, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, went on to exclaim, "Album Coming Soon !!"

On "Crazy", which is co-produced by Money Musik, Hoops, and Str8cash, Baby raps about the adversity he'd faced before finding success. "This for the times we had no lights and no water/ Mama stressing herself to make ends meet," he spits.

"I done went on a sixty month winning streak/ Brodie wanted for murder, this s**t deep/ I be always on go, barely get sleep/ Love my family to death, but we barely speak," he continues. "I be all around the globe, makin' sure we eat (Forever)/ Really know what I'm doin', I'm from the streets."

Meanwhile, on "350", the Quality Control Music artist boasts, "I made six figures sitting in prison, fuck you mean?/ That s**t f**ked up and you free." He goes on, "Every b***h I ever had was f**ked up over me/ Realest n***a ever, I hope one day she can see it."

"Never cry about this s**t, it is what it is/ Lost a dozen handful of the people, I gotta live, yeah," the rap star adds. "Used to wanna run up a dime, that's in the crib now/ All the s**t I put on, you ain't pick up, well, that's your fault."

The new tracks arrived after Baby lent his vocals for French Montana's new single, "Okay". The tune arrived on December 8 along with its official music video.

