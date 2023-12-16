Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unveil 2023 Holiday Card

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in their holiday spirits as they revealed on Friday, December 15 their season greetings via email on behalf of their charity organization, Archewell.

AceShowbiz - Welcoming the holiday season, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have unveiled their 2023 holiday card. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed on Friday, December 15 their season greetings via email on behalf of their charity organization, Archewell.

For their card, the couple picked a picture taken from the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games, which took place in September in Dusseldorf, Germany. In the happy picture, the former "Suits" star could be seen dazzling in a green strapless dress with delicate laser-cut flower details.

She and Harry, who stood next to her in a black suit, were clapping their hands as the U.S. team walked onto the stage with Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" playing. Meanwhile, their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not featured in the card.

In the card, Meghan and Harry wrote, "We wish you a very happy holiday season," before adding, "Thanks for all the support in 2023!" Upon clicking, the card will redirect to a page for the Archewell Foundation's Impact Report for 2022 to 2023.

The pair's season greetings was released just hours after Harry won his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers. Celebrating the victory, the royal said in a statement, "I've been told that slaying dragons will get you burned but in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues."

That aside, Meghan previously shared that she and Harry are "enjoying" the holiday season alongside their kids. When asked about her favorite holiday tradition, Meghan shared at Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles in November, "That's a great question. Our little ones are little, and we're enjoying every moment of it."

