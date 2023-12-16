Sharon Osbourne Reveals 'The Worst' Plastic Surgery She's Ever Done

Cover Images/Fayes Vision Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne talked about her last facelift that left her disappointed. The former co-host of "The Talk" claimed that the particular plastic surgery made her look like "cyclops" and deemed it "the worst thing" she has ever done.

The 71-year-old TV personality opened up about the result of her facelift, which she had back in October 2021, in a new interview published on Friday, December 15. Speaking to British newspaper The Times, she said, "That was the worst thing that I ever did."

On the reason why, Sharon explained, "I looked like Cyclops." She went on to elaborate, "I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."

During the chat, Sharon also shared what made her go under the knife to alter her face. She pointed out, "Vanity. Ego. 'Oh, you look great for your age.' " Despite a number of changes on her face, she insisted, "I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me."

This was not the first time Sharon discussed the last facelift. In April, she claimed that the result of the procedure frightened her. During a chat with The Sun, she said, "That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f**king pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, 'No more.' Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift." Meanwhile, a year prior, she detailed the facelift and shared her husband Ozzy Osbourne's reaction to it.

Prior to the facelift, the former star of "The Osbournes" has gone under the knife a number of times. According to her autobiography titled "Unbreakable", which hit bookshelves back in 2013, she had procedures in 1987 and 2002.

In recent years, Sharon has been consuming Ozempic, which is used to treat diabetics, to lose weight. Recently, she discussed the impacts of using the drug since December 2022. "I'm too gaunt, and I can't put any weight on. I want to because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 lbs, and I don't want to be," she spoke to Daily Mail on November 17.

