Julia Fox Shares '50 Shades of Julia' While Recalling Her Dominatrix Past

YouTube Celebrity

Appearing on 'The View', the 'Uncut Gems' actress also spills her style secrets when it comes to latex pants while further talking about her time working as a dominatrix.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox talked about her past when stopping by "The View" on Wednesday, October 11. The "Uncut Gems" actress, who was there to promote her new memoir "Down the Drain", recalled her past as dominatrix.

"I think prior to that, I just had really low self-esteem," the actress/model told the co-hosts. "You could tell me I was beautiful and this, but I would always think, 'They want something from me.' I was already very jaded, even as a young teenager."

Julia went on saying that she started seeing her worth when she could make money off her beauty. The mom of two also shared that the job was the one thing that inspired her to be an actor. "A lot of it is role play, a lot of it is cosplay. So really, that's where eI learned to act," she said, noting how she'd have "5 clients in a day and each one of them [would want] something different."

"One wants the mean popular girl in school, one wants a nun, one wants a neglectful mother. I had all the costumes ready," the 33-year-old beauty divulged, prompting Ana Navarro to joke, "That's 50 Shades of Julia!"

Julia also spilled her style secrets while further talking about her time working as a dominatrix. "I loved wearing the latex outfits and really going full dom," she said. When Ana asked if she used talcum powder to get into her latex outfit, the former girlfriend of Kanye West said that she found a better way.

"In the beginning, it was a little harder to pull it on but now I can just do it," Julia noted. "But the trick to latex is actually lube. I see a lot of girls wearing latex and they don't lube up their latex and then it doesn't have the shine!"

The shocking tips brought laughter to the co-hosts. Sunny Hostin claimed she was "learning so much," while Joy Behar quipped, "These are the kind of tips you only get on 'The View'."

You can share this post!