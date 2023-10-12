 

Julia Fox Shares '50 Shades of Julia' While Recalling Her Dominatrix Past

Julia Fox Shares '50 Shades of Julia' While Recalling Her Dominatrix Past
YouTube
Celebrity

Appearing on 'The View', the 'Uncut Gems' actress also spills her style secrets when it comes to latex pants while further talking about her time working as a dominatrix.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox talked about her past when stopping by "The View" on Wednesday, October 11. The "Uncut Gems" actress, who was there to promote her new memoir "Down the Drain", recalled her past as dominatrix.

"I think prior to that, I just had really low self-esteem," the actress/model told the co-hosts. "You could tell me I was beautiful and this, but I would always think, 'They want something from me.' I was already very jaded, even as a young teenager."

Julia went on saying that she started seeing her worth when she could make money off her beauty. The mom of two also shared that the job was the one thing that inspired her to be an actor. "A lot of it is role play, a lot of it is cosplay. So really, that's where eI learned to act," she said, noting how she'd have "5 clients in a day and each one of them [would want] something different."

  Editors' Pick

"One wants the mean popular girl in school, one wants a nun, one wants a neglectful mother. I had all the costumes ready," the 33-year-old beauty divulged, prompting Ana Navarro to joke, "That's 50 Shades of Julia!"

Julia also spilled her style secrets while further talking about her time working as a dominatrix. "I loved wearing the latex outfits and really going full dom," she said. When Ana asked if she used talcum powder to get into her latex outfit, the former girlfriend of Kanye West said that she found a better way.

"In the beginning, it was a little harder to pull it on but now I can just do it," Julia noted. "But the trick to latex is actually lube. I see a lot of girls wearing latex and they don't lube up their latex and then it doesn't have the shine!"

The shocking tips brought laughter to the co-hosts. Sunny Hostin claimed she was "learning so much," while Joy Behar quipped, "These are the kind of tips you only get on 'The View'."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'

Sherri Shepherd Recalls Spilling the Beans on Barbara Walters' Secret Hook-Up With Richard Pryor
Related Posts
Julia Fox Makes Bombshell Allegations Against Kanye West in Her Memoir

Julia Fox Makes Bombshell Allegations Against Kanye West in Her Memoir

Julia Fox Insisted on Leaving Hospital to Do Maternity Shoot Despite Risking Her Baby

Julia Fox Insisted on Leaving Hospital to Do Maternity Shoot Despite Risking Her Baby

Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling

Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling

Julia Fox Gets Candid on Feeling Resentment After Son's Birth in Memoir

Julia Fox Gets Candid on Feeling Resentment After Son's Birth in Memoir

Latest News
Zac Efron Wrestles to Protect His Family in First 'The Iron Claw' Trailer
  • Oct 12, 2023

Zac Efron Wrestles to Protect His Family in First 'The Iron Claw' Trailer

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm Shock Fans With NSFW Scene on 'The Morning Show'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm Shock Fans With NSFW Scene on 'The Morning Show'

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'

Prince William 'Utterly Condemned' Hamas' Attack on Israel
  • Oct 12, 2023

Prince William 'Utterly Condemned' Hamas' Attack on Israel

Sherri Shepherd Recalls Spilling the Beans on Barbara Walters' Secret Hook-Up With Richard Pryor
  • Oct 12, 2023

Sherri Shepherd Recalls Spilling the Beans on Barbara Walters' Secret Hook-Up With Richard Pryor

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Ayahuasca Helped Her Battle Suicidal Thoughts
  • Oct 12, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Ayahuasca Helped Her Battle Suicidal Thoughts

Most Read
Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants
Celebrity

Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

Rebecca Loos Breaks Silence on Backlash Amid Resurfaced David Beckham Affair Allegations

Rebecca Loos Breaks Silence on Backlash Amid Resurfaced David Beckham Affair Allegations

Tom Brady Spends Time With Daughter Vivian After Flaunting Toned Abs on Florida Boat Ride

Tom Brady Spends Time With Daughter Vivian After Flaunting Toned Abs on Florida Boat Ride

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors