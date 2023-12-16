Doja Cat Reacts to Backlash Over Sam Hyde T-Shirt, Believes That People Took It Too Far

Instagram Celebrity

The 28-year-old Grammy-winning artist finally speaks up after she came under fire in October for posting a selfie wherein she wore a black T-shirt that featured a picture of Sam holding a rifle.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has finally addressed backlash over her Sam Hyde T-Shirt. When responding to the criticism in an interview Ebro Darden, the "Planet Her" artist said she believes that people took it too far.

The 28-year-old first noted that she didn't intend to promote the comedian's stance regarding the "neo-Nazi" movement. She added, "It didn't affect the world in a way where we have to look behind our backs."

Doja came under fire in early October after posting a selfie with Sam's face on her tee. In the since-deleted picture, she could be seen sitting in her car sporting a black T-shirt that featured a picture of Sam holding a rifle.

Many have since dragged Doja online. "imagine being a pick me for incels… like doja cat is really trying her best to be cancelled and un-famous again just so she can get back to those racial chat rooms full time," one person fumed.

Another argued, "I can't even enjoy her music in peace she is always doing something." Someone else chimed in, "I think she wants her career to end." A different individual, meanwhile, vented, "I'm so over her antics."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sam pledged $5,000 to neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer in 2017. It came after its editor, Andrew Anglin. faced a legal battle with the Southern Poverty Law Center over his alleged "trolling" against a Jewish woman.

In the same interview, Doja also clarified that she didn't hate her fans. "One thing that I do want to set straight is that you'll never see a direct quote of me saying, 'I hate my fans.' Not once. But it's a really big misquoted thing where everybody is saying, she hates her fans," she claimed.

"It's definitely something, and I know that people who get it, get it, and I'm fine with that. I don't need to have to explain my sense of humor or explain comedy to anyone," the femcee insisted. "If people don't see the joke, then they just don't see the joke. It's not my responsibility to have them understand."

