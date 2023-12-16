 

Doja Cat Reacts to Backlash Over Sam Hyde T-Shirt, Believes That People Took It Too Far

Doja Cat Reacts to Backlash Over Sam Hyde T-Shirt, Believes That People Took It Too Far
Instagram
Celebrity

The 28-year-old Grammy-winning artist finally speaks up after she came under fire in October for posting a selfie wherein she wore a black T-shirt that featured a picture of Sam holding a rifle.

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has finally addressed backlash over her Sam Hyde T-Shirt. When responding to the criticism in an interview Ebro Darden, the "Planet Her" artist said she believes that people took it too far.

The 28-year-old first noted that she didn't intend to promote the comedian's stance regarding the "neo-Nazi" movement. She added, "It didn't affect the world in a way where we have to look behind our backs."

Doja came under fire in early October after posting a selfie with Sam's face on her tee. In the since-deleted picture, she could be seen sitting in her car sporting a black T-shirt that featured a picture of Sam holding a rifle.

  Editors' Pick

Many have since dragged Doja online. "imagine being a pick me for incels… like doja cat is really trying her best to be cancelled and un-famous again just so she can get back to those racial chat rooms full time," one person fumed.

Another argued, "I can't even enjoy her music in peace she is always doing something." Someone else chimed in, "I think she wants her career to end." A different individual, meanwhile, vented, "I'm so over her antics."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sam pledged $5,000 to neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer in 2017. It came after its editor, Andrew Anglin. faced a legal battle with the Southern Poverty Law Center over his alleged "trolling" against a Jewish woman.

In the same interview, Doja also clarified that she didn't hate her fans. "One thing that I do want to set straight is that you'll never see a direct quote of me saying, 'I hate my fans.' Not once. But it's a really big misquoted thing where everybody is saying, she hates her fans," she claimed.

"It's definitely something, and I know that people who get it, get it, and I'm fine with that. I don't need to have to explain my sense of humor or explain comedy to anyone," the femcee insisted. "If people don't see the joke, then they just don't see the joke. It's not my responsibility to have them understand."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kash Doll Wants to 'Change the Narrative' on OnlyFans

6ix9ine Unleahes Videos of Ex Yailin Assaulting Him, Insists He Hasn't Put Hands on Her
Related Posts
Doja Cat Claims 'Tacky' Satanist Allegation 'Discredits' the Hard Work for Her Album

Doja Cat Claims 'Tacky' Satanist Allegation 'Discredits' the Hard Work for Her Album

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Reacts to Being Called 'Unoriginal'

Doja Cat Reacts to Being Called 'Unoriginal'

Doja Cat Issues an Apology After Performing in New Jersey

Doja Cat Issues an Apology After Performing in New Jersey

Latest News
Christina Hendricks Left With 'Trauma' From Constant Fight Against Sexism
  • Dec 16, 2023

Christina Hendricks Left With 'Trauma' From Constant Fight Against Sexism

Craig David Opens Up About His Battle With Body Dysmorphia
  • Dec 16, 2023

Craig David Opens Up About His Battle With Body Dysmorphia

6ix9ine Unleahes Videos of Ex Yailin Assaulting Him, Insists He Hasn't Put Hands on Her
  • Dec 16, 2023

6ix9ine Unleahes Videos of Ex Yailin Assaulting Him, Insists He Hasn't Put Hands on Her

Doja Cat Reacts to Backlash Over Sam Hyde T-Shirt, Believes That People Took It Too Far
  • Dec 16, 2023

Doja Cat Reacts to Backlash Over Sam Hyde T-Shirt, Believes That People Took It Too Far

Selena Gomez's Family Support Her Romance With Benny Blanco
  • Dec 16, 2023

Selena Gomez's Family Support Her Romance With Benny Blanco

Hilary Duff Wears Mask After Contracting Covid-19, Days After Announcing Pregnancy
  • Dec 16, 2023

Hilary Duff Wears Mask After Contracting Covid-19, Days After Announcing Pregnancy

Most Read
Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Simone Biles Begs People to Stop With Pregnancy Speculation

Simone Biles Begs People to Stop With Pregnancy Speculation