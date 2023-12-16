Kanye West Upset After Nicki Minaj Didn't Clear Her 'New Body' Verse for His New Album

Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik Music

The Harajuku Barbie recorded 'New Body' with Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign in 2018 for 'Yandhi', but it was scrapped, and she also didn't agree when Ye planned to put the song in his 2019 gospel record 'Jesus Is King'.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West couldn't take rejection well. The "Donda" artist was upset after Nicki Minaj decided not to clear her verse on "New Body", which will be included in his upcoming album, "Vulture".

"I made that girl rewrite her verse 3 times for 'Monster' I supported her career," the 46-year-old Yeezy designer fumed during his "Vultures" Vegas session. "So I don't know what it is."

Ye previously shared a screenshot about him asking for permission to release "New Body". The text read, "Hi it's ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album."

It was unclear if Nicki responded Ye's text. However, the Harajuku Barbie addressed the matter on Instagram Live. "Now regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, OK?" she said.

"No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album," the femcee said of her fifth album, "Pink Friday 2". She went on to ask, "Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on guys. You know?"

Nicki recorded "New Body" with Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign in 2018 for "Yandhi", but it was scrapped. Ye later planned to put the song in his 2019 gospel record "Jesus Is King", but Nicki disagreed with it.

The song then leaked and went viral on TikTok. Still, Nicki didn't change her mind about not wanting to release the track. "I respect everybody and where they are in life, where they are spiritually. The public adored 'New Body.' Like, 'New Body' is the biggest hit record that never came out," she said in a February 2022 interview with Hot 106.

"Had 'New Body' been out when [Kanye] was not in his gospel era, then it would've seen the light of day. But it didn't, so it wasn't meant to be," she added. "Everybody knows that's the hit that got away. … I think the ship has sailed for 'New Body'. ... It is what it is, sometimes stuff happens like that in our world."

