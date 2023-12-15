Doja Cat Claims 'Tacky' Satanist Allegation 'Discredits' the Hard Work for Her Album

Instagram Music

Hitting back at the claim that she's a Satanist worshiper due to 'Paint the Town Red' imagery, the Grammy winner insists her music or visuals are merely a creative choice and don't always represent the reality.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has shut down allegation that she's a satanist, which she has been fueling with her recent tattoos and "Paint the Town Red" music video. Hitting back at the "tacky" claim, she said it "discredits" the hard work she put in for her latest album "Scarlet".

The Grammy winner addressed the allegation while sitting down with Ebro Darden. In the interview which was published online on Wednesday, December 14, the host pointed out where the narrative about her being a Satan worshiper began.

"Because I'm wearing red?" Doja asked in disbelief. "Because I'm f**king wearing red. Me wearing red is a crime," she sarcastically said. "I like the idea of I did it on purpose and it's this big ruse to make people react, but I also like the idea of-what it is is that I love this piece of visual art," the raptress responded.

Explaining her creative decisions with the imagery, the 28-year-old said, "I like this visual for this sound. So, I chose that visual and I applied it to the sound and people made up what they want, which is what you do with art. You interpret it how you want to interpret it."

"Everybody has the right to interpret it how they want, but this whole very confident Satanism thing is like, I'm sorry - when the f**k did I say that I was a Satanist?" she continued. "When did I ever say anything or even go marching outside the church? Talking about-no, when the f**k did I say that?"

Fuming, the Grammy winner continued, "Anyway, it's really tacky and annoying and f**king discredits a lot of the hard work that I've put in. It discredits a lot of the hard work that a lot of people have put in. I know from on the inside what I've seen is a lot of hardworking artists who are inspired and are doing the f**king work that they need to do to create these beautiful atmospheres. It's not real. When you see a f**king CGI dragon fly by a screen, it's not a real dragon, but people really feel that way."

In the same interview, Doja also clarified that she didn't hate her fans. "One thing that I do want to set straight is that you'll never see a direct quote of me saying, 'I hate my fans.' Not once. But it's a really big misquoted thing where everybody is saying, she hates her fans," she claimed.

"It's definitely something, and I know that people who get it, get it, and I'm fine with that. I don't need to have to explain my sense of humor or explain comedy to anyone," the "So High" emcee insisted. "If people don't see the joke, then they just don't see the joke. It's not my responsibility to have them understand."

Earlier this year, Doja lost more than 230,000 followers on Instagram after she called out her fans for naming her fan base "Kittenz." Calling it "creepy," she ranted online in July, "My fans don't name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f***ing 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

You can share this post!