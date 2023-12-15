 

Doja Cat Claims 'Tacky' Satanist Allegation 'Discredits' the Hard Work for Her Album

Doja Cat Claims 'Tacky' Satanist Allegation 'Discredits' the Hard Work for Her Album
Instagram
Music

Hitting back at the claim that she's a Satanist worshiper due to 'Paint the Town Red' imagery, the Grammy winner insists her music or visuals are merely a creative choice and don't always represent the reality.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has shut down allegation that she's a satanist, which she has been fueling with her recent tattoos and "Paint the Town Red" music video. Hitting back at the "tacky" claim, she said it "discredits" the hard work she put in for her latest album "Scarlet".

The Grammy winner addressed the allegation while sitting down with Ebro Darden. In the interview which was published online on Wednesday, December 14, the host pointed out where the narrative about her being a Satan worshiper began.

"Because I'm wearing red?" Doja asked in disbelief. "Because I'm f**king wearing red. Me wearing red is a crime," she sarcastically said. "I like the idea of I did it on purpose and it's this big ruse to make people react, but I also like the idea of-what it is is that I love this piece of visual art," the raptress responded.

Explaining her creative decisions with the imagery, the 28-year-old said, "I like this visual for this sound. So, I chose that visual and I applied it to the sound and people made up what they want, which is what you do with art. You interpret it how you want to interpret it."

"Everybody has the right to interpret it how they want, but this whole very confident Satanism thing is like, I'm sorry - when the f**k did I say that I was a Satanist?" she continued. "When did I ever say anything or even go marching outside the church? Talking about-no, when the f**k did I say that?"

  Editors' Pick

Fuming, the Grammy winner continued, "Anyway, it's really tacky and annoying and f**king discredits a lot of the hard work that I've put in. It discredits a lot of the hard work that a lot of people have put in. I know from on the inside what I've seen is a lot of hardworking artists who are inspired and are doing the f**king work that they need to do to create these beautiful atmospheres. It's not real. When you see a f**king CGI dragon fly by a screen, it's not a real dragon, but people really feel that way."

In the same interview, Doja also clarified that she didn't hate her fans. "One thing that I do want to set straight is that you'll never see a direct quote of me saying, 'I hate my fans.' Not once. But it's a really big misquoted thing where everybody is saying, she hates her fans," she claimed.

"It's definitely something, and I know that people who get it, get it, and I'm fine with that. I don't need to have to explain my sense of humor or explain comedy to anyone," the "So High" emcee insisted. "If people don't see the joke, then they just don't see the joke. It's not my responsibility to have them understand."

Earlier this year, Doja lost more than 230,000 followers on Instagram after she called out her fans for naming her fan base "Kittenz." Calling it "creepy," she ranted online in July, "My fans don't name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f***ing 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke
Related Posts
Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Reacts to Being Called 'Unoriginal'

Doja Cat Reacts to Being Called 'Unoriginal'

Doja Cat Issues an Apology After Performing in New Jersey

Doja Cat Issues an Apology After Performing in New Jersey

Doja Cat Makes Fun of Clone Speculation

Doja Cat Makes Fun of Clone Speculation

Latest News
Eddie Murphy Pisses Off a Lot of People in First 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Teaser Trailer
  • Dec 15, 2023

Eddie Murphy Pisses Off a Lot of People in First 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Teaser Trailer

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Make Out During Date Night Smoke Break
  • Dec 15, 2023

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Make Out During Date Night Smoke Break

Justin Timberlake Stresses No Shade With 'Cry Me a River' Performance After Britney Spears Drama
  • Dec 15, 2023

Justin Timberlake Stresses No Shade With 'Cry Me a River' Performance After Britney Spears Drama

Meg Bellamy Shares Her Expectation After Playing Kate Middleton on 'The Crown'
  • Dec 15, 2023

Meg Bellamy Shares Her Expectation After Playing Kate Middleton on 'The Crown'

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke
  • Dec 15, 2023

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

Doja Cat Claims 'Tacky' Satanist Allegation 'Discredits' the Hard Work for Her Album
  • Dec 15, 2023

Doja Cat Claims 'Tacky' Satanist Allegation 'Discredits' the Hard Work for Her Album

Most Read
Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party
Music

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party

Cassie to Embark on Tour Soon, Says Ex-BF Ryan Leslie

Cassie to Embark on Tour Soon, Says Ex-BF Ryan Leslie

SZA's Music Success Driven by Her Desire to 'Prove a Point' to Ex-Fiance

SZA's Music Success Driven by Her Desire to 'Prove a Point' to Ex-Fiance

Dove Cameron Records Sad Songs on New Album to 'Integrate' Her Life

Dove Cameron Records Sad Songs on New Album to 'Integrate' Her Life

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group But Remains Independent Artist

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group But Remains Independent Artist

Justin Hawkins Reveals Why He Still Feels Guilty Over The Darkness Split

Justin Hawkins Reveals Why He Still Feels Guilty Over The Darkness Split

Miley Cyrus Resumes Talks for Las Vegas Residency After Giving Up Tour

Miley Cyrus Resumes Talks for Las Vegas Residency After Giving Up Tour

Paris Hilton Stars in Visuals for Jason Derulo and Meghan Trainor's 'Hands on Me'

Paris Hilton Stars in Visuals for Jason Derulo and Meghan Trainor's 'Hands on Me'

Taylor Swift Smashes Guinness World Record for the Highest-Grossing Tour

Taylor Swift Smashes Guinness World Record for the Highest-Grossing Tour