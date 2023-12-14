 

Miley Cyrus Resumes Talks for Las Vegas Residency After Giving Up Tour

The 'Flowers' hitmaker has reportedly restarted negotiations to take the stage in the Sin City for a series of shows after she ruled out hitting the road anytime soon.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has resumed talks for a Las Vegas residency. The 31-year-old pop star recently said that she was not planning to tour any time soon but is now said to have restarted negotiations to follow in the footsteps of Adele, Britney Spears, and Celine Dion with a residency concert in Sin City after a "higher offer" was made.

"Miley has been in talks about making her Sin City debut for quite some time. She initially declined an offer from MGM but while she hates life on the road, she still loves being on stage. Talks resumed recently after a higher offer was put on the table," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre Column.

If the "Flowers" hitmaker accepts the offer, she will be taking over from U2 at the Sphere but the insider went on to add that the main problem is that because bosses paid the "With or Without You" rockers a reported £800,000 per show, artists are now "digging their heels in" in the hopes of getting a high fee.

She added, "One of the problems bosses have is that because they paid so much for U2, other artists have taken notice and are digging their heels in when it comes to their fees."

Miley started touring at the age of just 14 when she embarked on the "Best of Both Worlds Tour" - in which she starred as both herself and her Disney Channel alter-ego Hannah Montana - and went on to stage a string of further tours over the years.

But after performing a small set of dates for the "Attention Tour" in 2022, the "Wrecking Ball" singer - who has not performed in the UK in almost a decade - explained that while she feels "more connected" to fans than ever, life on the road is not what is "best" for her at this point in time.

She wrote on Instagram, "For clarity, I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win we win. Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart."

"I'm constantly creating and innovating new ways I can stay connected to the audience I love - without sacrificing my own essentials. Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life and we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades."

"This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road. These looks I've been turning don't travel well. The archival looks don't fold. I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right NOW."

