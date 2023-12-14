 

'Buffy' Star Camden Toy Lost Battle With Cancer at 68

The former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor is confirmed by his loved ones to have passed away at the age of 68 following a struggle with pancreatic cancer.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Camden Toy has passed away at the age of 68. The actor was famed for starring in various roles on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar but passed away on Monday, December 11 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, it has now been announced.

"We are saddened to report the death of our friend and client, Camden Toy. After a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, the beloved star, finally succumbed to the disease on December 11," his representatives said in a statement.

The TV star - who also had regular roles in "Goodnight Burbank" and Emmy Award-winning series "The Bay" - is survived by his mother, sister and longtime partner, Bethany Henderson".

His best friend, Doug Jones, recalled that it was "rare" to find a man who was as "joyful" as Camden. He said, "To know Camden Toy was to Love Camden Toy. We may have met on the set of Buffy as two hideous looking 'Gentlemen', but that only sparked a dear friendship that would continue for twenty-four years."

"It's rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, giggly, huggie, good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans. May he rest in God's peace."

News of Camden's death comes just days after Bethany opened up about her partner's illness as she admitted that it looked like the "end of the road" was in sight. She wrote on Facebook, "He was diagnosed in February last year after months of mysterious pain."

"For many reasons we were very hopeful for, at least, a longer and more fruitful time on planet Earth. Even the more recent challenges felt more like a hiccup in progress. Unfortunately, it looks like we've reached the end of the road with the doctor's treatments."

