 

'The Crown' Makes Jonathan Pryce More 'Understanding' Towards Royal Family

'The Crown' Makes Jonathan Pryce More 'Understanding' Towards Royal Family
Netflix
TV

The actor who plays Prince Philip in the last season of 'The Crown' insists the Netflix series has successfully 'enhanced the image of the royal family.'

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Jonathan Pryce has felt "more sympathetic" towards the royal family since starring in "The Crown". The 76-year-old actor stars as late Prince Philip - who died in April 2021 aged 99 after 73 years of marriage to the late Queen Elizabeth - in the hit Netflix drama series and thinks that the show has "enhanced the image" of the monarchy despite garnering controversy for not always giving a completely accurate depiction of events.

"I learned a lot about Prince Philip but I've always been a fan of Prince Charles, now King Charles, and it's going to be interesting to see how he develops as a king and what he can bring to the country," he said on UK TV show "Good Morning Britain".

"We saw him at COP28 recently doing very important work and I think 'The Crown', if anything, has enhanced the image of the royal family. It has made people more sympathetic and understanding. It has made me more sympathetic and understanding, and entertained people at the same time."

  Editors' Pick

The acclaimed series has followed the life of Queen Elizabeth since just before her reign began in 1952 but the Olivier Award-winning star went on to note that the story becomes a bit more "sensitive" to viewers as it catches up to "living memory" although he felt that the show's depiction of the death of Princess Diana - who was killed in a car crash aged 36 in 1997 - was done in an "extraordinary and sincere" manner.

He said, "When it started, it was the coronation [of Queen Elizabeth] and I was six when the coronation happened. It was history and people were finding out what it was like in the 50s and 60s."

"Now, it's much closer to people's living memories and it becomes a bit more sensitive towards people's sensibilities about what happened at the time. The four episodes that have been on now concerning Princess Diana, I think they have been dealt with in an extraordinary and sincere way. It's been great."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miley Cyrus Resumes Talks for Las Vegas Residency After Giving Up Tour

Jelly Roll Didn't Know He Could Drink Alcohol Without Taking Drugs
Related Posts
Claire Foy Quit 'The Crown' to Keep Herself Sane

Claire Foy Quit 'The Crown' to Keep Herself Sane

Sarah Ferguson's Antics Revealed to Be Featured on 'The Crown'

Sarah Ferguson's Antics Revealed to Be Featured on 'The Crown'

'The Crown' Star Meg Bellamy Shares What Made Her Feel Nervous About Portraying Kate Middleton

'The Crown' Star Meg Bellamy Shares What Made Her Feel Nervous About Portraying Kate Middleton

'The Crown' Season 6 Part 2 Trailer Sees Queen Elizabeth II Reflecting on Her Life

'The Crown' Season 6 Part 2 Trailer Sees Queen Elizabeth II Reflecting on Her Life

Latest News
Zachary Levy 'Stoked' to Replace Mel Gibson in 'Chicken Run' Sequel
  • Dec 14, 2023

Zachary Levy 'Stoked' to Replace Mel Gibson in 'Chicken Run' Sequel

George Clooney Determined to Accomplish His 'Big Goal' as Parent Before New Year
  • Dec 14, 2023

George Clooney Determined to Accomplish His 'Big Goal' as Parent Before New Year

Sheryl Underwood Envisions Herself as 'a Baby Kardashian' After Major Weight Loss
  • Dec 14, 2023

Sheryl Underwood Envisions Herself as 'a Baby Kardashian' After Major Weight Loss

Hannah Waddingham Recalls 'Terrible' Bullying at School
  • Dec 14, 2023

Hannah Waddingham Recalls 'Terrible' Bullying at School

Jelly Roll Didn't Know He Could Drink Alcohol Without Taking Drugs
  • Dec 14, 2023

Jelly Roll Didn't Know He Could Drink Alcohol Without Taking Drugs

'The Crown' Makes Jonathan Pryce More 'Understanding' Towards Royal Family
  • Dec 14, 2023

'The Crown' Makes Jonathan Pryce More 'Understanding' Towards Royal Family

Most Read
Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show
TV

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show

'The Voice' Recap: 5 Season 24 Finalists Announced on Semi-Finals Results Show

'The Voice' Recap: 5 Season 24 Finalists Announced on Semi-Finals Results Show

'The White Lotus' Season 3 to 'Blow People's Minds' With Special 'Treat'

'The White Lotus' Season 3 to 'Blow People's Minds' With Special 'Treat'

David Hyde Pierce Explains Decision to Turn Down 'Frasier' Revival

David Hyde Pierce Explains Decision to Turn Down 'Frasier' Revival

Jennifer Aniston Rejected Intimacy Coordinator During Jon Hamm Sex Scene in 'Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston Rejected Intimacy Coordinator During Jon Hamm Sex Scene in 'Morning Show'

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink

Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink

Oprah Winfrey Reacts to Backlash Over Drew Barrymore's Touchy-Feely Interview

Oprah Winfrey Reacts to Backlash Over Drew Barrymore's Touchy-Feely Interview

Fate of Andre Braugher's Character on 'The Residence' Still Undecided Following His Death

Fate of Andre Braugher's Character on 'The Residence' Still Undecided Following His Death