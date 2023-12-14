 

Taylor Swift Smashes Guinness World Record for the Highest-Grossing Tour

Taylor Swift Smashes Guinness World Record for the Highest-Grossing Tour
Instagram
Music

The 'Shake It Off' singer has reportedly pocketed an estimated $1.04 billion with her latest world jaunt, which will resume early next year following the holiday seasons.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" has smashed the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker, 33, has been announced as the first artist to exceed a billion dollars, having earned $1.04 billion (£840 million) for the tour so far, which will wrap after 151 shows in December 2024, according to Pollstar.

The 33-year-old record-breaker has pushed aside Sir Elton John's five-year "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" farewell tour, which saw the 76-year-old music legend rake in $939 million (£749 million) for 328 shows.

What's more, the chart-topper has managed to earn more than Beyonce Knowles and Bruce Springsteen combined. The "Break My Soul" hitmaker's 56-date "Renaissance World Tour" trumped Madonna's previous tour record with $579 million (£468 million) in revenue.

  Editors' Pick

So far, 72,000 people have attended each of Taylor's concert with the concert grossing more than $17 million per show. According to the report, Taylor has also made $200 million from merchandise so far.

The Grammy winner has been smashing records left right and centre.

Taylor - who was recently crowned Time magazine's Person of the Year - is Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally in 2023. The streaming giant revealed its annual Wrapped campaign for the past year and the "Blank Space" hitmaker overtook Bad Bunny to take the title, bringing an end to three years of dominance for the Puerto Rican rapper.

Taylor surpassed 26.1 billion streams worldwide since the start of the year, and she was the most-streamed artist in the US and the UK. "1989 (Taylor's Version)" was also named the biggest-selling album of the year and Taylor broke the Billboard 200 record for the most albums charting at the same time when 10 of her records charted simultaneously.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paris Hilton Can't Wait for the 'Most Magical Christmas' With Her New Brood

'Buffy' Star Camden Toy Lost Battle With Cancer at 68
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans

Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Latest News
George Clooney Determined to Accomplish His 'Big Goal' as Parent Before New Year
  • Dec 14, 2023

George Clooney Determined to Accomplish His 'Big Goal' as Parent Before New Year

Sheryl Underwood Envisions Herself as 'a Baby Kardashian' After Major Weight Loss
  • Dec 14, 2023

Sheryl Underwood Envisions Herself as 'a Baby Kardashian' After Major Weight Loss

Hannah Waddingham Recalls 'Terrible' Bullying at School
  • Dec 14, 2023

Hannah Waddingham Recalls 'Terrible' Bullying at School

Jelly Roll Didn't Know He Could Drink Alcohol Without Taking Drugs
  • Dec 14, 2023

Jelly Roll Didn't Know He Could Drink Alcohol Without Taking Drugs

'The Crown' Makes Jonathan Pryce More 'Understanding' Towards Royal Family
  • Dec 14, 2023

'The Crown' Makes Jonathan Pryce More 'Understanding' Towards Royal Family

Paris Hilton Can't Wait for the 'Most Magical Christmas' With Her New Brood
  • Dec 14, 2023

Paris Hilton Can't Wait for the 'Most Magical Christmas' With Her New Brood

Most Read
Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party
Music

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party

SZA Set for Special 'Apple Music Live' Performance

SZA Set for Special 'Apple Music Live' Performance

Noel Gallagher Re-Recording Oasis Classics

Noel Gallagher Re-Recording Oasis Classics

Cassie to Embark on Tour Soon, Says Ex-BF Ryan Leslie

Cassie to Embark on Tour Soon, Says Ex-BF Ryan Leslie

Justin Hawkins Reveals Why He Still Feels Guilty Over The Darkness Split

Justin Hawkins Reveals Why He Still Feels Guilty Over The Darkness Split

Dove Cameron Records Sad Songs on New Album to 'Integrate' Her Life

Dove Cameron Records Sad Songs on New Album to 'Integrate' Her Life

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group But Remains Independent Artist

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group But Remains Independent Artist

SZA's Music Success Driven by Her Desire to 'Prove a Point' to Ex-Fiance

SZA's Music Success Driven by Her Desire to 'Prove a Point' to Ex-Fiance

Miley Cyrus Resumes Talks for Las Vegas Residency After Giving Up Tour

Miley Cyrus Resumes Talks for Las Vegas Residency After Giving Up Tour