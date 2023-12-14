 

Paris Hilton Can't Wait for the 'Most Magical Christmas' With Her New Brood

The hotel heiress has reportedly been planning her family Christmas for 'months now' and buying presents for son Phoenix and daughter London 'since earlier this year.'

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton is excited for the "most magical Christmas" for herself and her family. The 42-year-old heiress shares Phoenix, 11 months, with husband Carter Reum and after welcoming daughter London in November, she is said to be "thrilled" to be spending the holiday season with her new brood and has been planning the festivities for months.

"Paris couldn't be more thrilled to be celebrating Christmas with her husband and two babies She has been planning Christmas for months now. She knows it's going to be the most magical Christmas she's ever had. They had already been buying presents for both Phoenix and London since earlier this year," a source told Us Weekly.

The "Paris in Love" star recently announced the arrival of their daughter via a social media post. Alongside a photo of some baby clothes, Paris wrote on Instagram, "Thankful for my baby girl [tears, heart and baby emojis] (sic)."

Paris also revealed the inspiration behind her baby's name. Speaking on her "I Am Paris" podcast, "I've always wanted to name my daughter London. I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter."

In October, Paris revealed that she would love to have a baby girl. She told E! News at the time, "I can't wait to have my own little princess one day and that's something that we talk about and think about all the time."

Paris loves the challenge of motherhood. The reality star also revealed that she's "never felt so happy". Paris shared, "It's been such a special time. My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner - just my everything. It's been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life. I just never felt so happy."

