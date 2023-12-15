 

Pardison Asks People to Stop Throwing Rocks After Speaking on Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Claims

Pardison Asks People to Stop Throwing Rocks After Speaking on Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Claims
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

After Megan Thee Stallion responded to his interview in which he denied her allegations, the rapper/songwriter says he 'never intended to speak on this thing.'

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pardison Fontaine has responded to backlash he's received following an interview in which he addressed Megan Thee Stallion's cheating allegations. Hopping on Instagram Live on Wednesday, December 13, he clapped back at those who are blaming him for how his relationship with the Grammy winner ended.

Looking agitated, Pardi said of the interview, "I never intended to speak on this thing," because it made him "uncomfortable." However, he added, "This wasn't one of those times I was gonna let it slide."

"I have no problem taking accountability," the 33-year-old said on his admission that he was somewhat guilty of cheating on Megan. He then lashed out at the critics, "I don't appreciate people throwing rocks and hiding their hands. I was chilling. I was cooling. Throwing rocks and hiding your hands, that's not good behavior. Especially to people who have been good to you."

Expressing his desire to move on from the drama, he said, "I wish happiness for everybody. I wish healing for everybody."

  Editors' Pick

Pardi spoke up on Megan's cheating allegations when stopping by Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast. "That's not what happened. That's not what happened at all," he said of the lyrics on Megan's song "Cobra" that alluded to his alleged infidelity.

Pardi insisted that he was never getting intimate with another woman while he was dating Megan. He, however, appeared to hint that his split from Megan was due to text messages. Pardi went on to ask Angela and her co-hosts what constitutes as cheating. After the women defined cheating as doing things behind one partner's back, he reluctantly admitted that he was guilty of it.

"In that regard, I say so," the "Backin' It Up" emcee said, though he insisted that it wasn't like what was played out in the media, which is why he was "so mad."

Megan later reacted to the interview on her own Live. "If this man is saying, 'I didn't cheat on her. I didn't do that' - well, why the f**k are you responding to me? You know how many n***as y'all claimed I done f**ked with? Why are you answering?" she asked.

The Texas native continued, "Why are you trying to make that shoe fit? Was it you getting your d**k sucked in the same spot I was sleeping? If you said it wasn't you, why the hell is you dissing me?" She insisted that she didn't talk about Pardi on her song "Cobra", stating, "I don't have anything bad to say about my ex. I genuinely don't."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sheryl Underwood Envisions Herself as 'a Baby Kardashian' After Major Weight Loss

SZA's Music Success Driven by Her Desire to 'Prove a Point' to Ex-Fiance
Related Posts
Pardison Fontaine Addresses Why He's 'So Mad' Over Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations

Pardison Fontaine Addresses Why He's 'So Mad' Over Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations

Pardison Fontaine Rips Megan Thee Stallion on New Diss Track, Calls Her 'Sick' for Lying to Public

Pardison Fontaine Rips Megan Thee Stallion on New Diss Track, Calls Her 'Sick' for Lying to Public

Pardison Fontaine Seemingly Admits to Cheating on Megan Thee Stallion by Sharing Future's Meme

Pardison Fontaine Seemingly Admits to Cheating on Megan Thee Stallion by Sharing Future's Meme

Pardi Pens Heartfelt Poem for Megan Thee Stallion Amid Split Rumors

Pardi Pens Heartfelt Poem for Megan Thee Stallion Amid Split Rumors

Latest News
Charlie Hunnam Hospitalized Just Hours Before 'Rebel Moon' Premiere
  • Dec 15, 2023

Charlie Hunnam Hospitalized Just Hours Before 'Rebel Moon' Premiere

Taylor Lautner Admits He Was Dumped by Taylor Swift
  • Dec 15, 2023

Taylor Lautner Admits He Was Dumped by Taylor Swift

Pardison Asks People to Stop Throwing Rocks After Speaking on Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Claims
  • Dec 15, 2023

Pardison Asks People to Stop Throwing Rocks After Speaking on Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Claims

Pink Reacts to Being Called 'Old'
  • Dec 15, 2023

Pink Reacts to Being Called 'Old'

Diddy's Reality TV Show on Hulu Scrapped Following Sexual Abuse Allegations
  • Dec 15, 2023

Diddy's Reality TV Show on Hulu Scrapped Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Stormzy and Little Simz Dominate Nominations for 2024 MOBO Awards
  • Dec 15, 2023

Stormzy and Little Simz Dominate Nominations for 2024 MOBO Awards

Most Read
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit
Celebrity

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Photographer for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Ignores Viral Photoshop Fails

Photographer for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Ignores Viral Photoshop Fails

Alyssa Milano's Mom Denies Shannen Doherty's Claim About Separating Star From Holly Marie Combs

Alyssa Milano's Mom Denies Shannen Doherty's Claim About Separating Star From Holly Marie Combs