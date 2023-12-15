Jenna Ortega Plots to Ruin Martin Freeman in Trailer of Seductive Thriller 'Miller's Girl'

Movie

The Jade Halley Bartlett-directed film, which also stars Dagmara Domińczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, and Gideon Adlon, will be in theaters on January 26, 2024.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jenna Ortega is a very committed writer in the trailer for "Miller's Girl". In the clip, the "Wednesday actress stars as a creative writing student who take things over the line with her teacher, played by Martin Freeman, as he offers her special treatment.

The film, written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett, will be in theaters Jan. 26, 2024. It also stars Dagmara Domińczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, and Gideon Adlon, and was produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

A talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web," so read the official synopsis for the movie. "As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear."

The trailer has dropped only weeks after news broke that Ortega would not be returning to the "Scream" franchise. Last month, several outlets reported that the actress will be stepping away from the horror series due to alleged scheduling conflicts with the second season of Wednesday.

The reports arrived just one day after Spyglass Media Group — the production company behind the Scream films — fired Ortega’s co-star Melissa Barrera for her social media posts in support of Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Variety reported that Ortega’s departure was “apparently not influenced” by Barrera’s firing, though the timing leaves room for speculation that there may be more to the story.

While some outlets reported that the actress departed the franchise months ago, rumors were circulating that Ortega had asked SpyGlass to end her contract due to Barrera’s firing. Ortega, too, has been vocal about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza popular Instagram account. Ortega played Barrera’s half-sister Tara Carpenter in the fifth and sixth Scream sequels.

You can share this post!