 

Paris Hilton Stars in Visuals for Jason Derulo and Meghan Trainor's 'Hands on Me'

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton makes a special appearance in a new music video for Jason Derulo's "Hands on Me" ft. Meghan Trainor. The clip, which arrived on Wednesday, December 13, is actually inspired by Paris and Nicole Richie's famous reality show, "The Simple Life".

The visuals opens with Jason pitching Paris a concept for "The Simple Life" reboot. The hotel heiress then responds, "Remakes are huge right now." It's a kind of an inside joke because the song itself samples Ben E. King's classic 1961 track, "Stand By Me".

Upon hearing the answer, Jason picturizes what he has in mind for the reboot. In once scene, he and Meghan are seen doing chores in farms. However, things mostly go wrong for the 34-year-old crooner, especially when he tries to put the moves on a hottie in cut-off jeans.

Jason kicks off the song by singingg, "She was, she was, she was, she was the girl next door, that's my fine a** neighbor/ Told her if she wants some sugar, baby, don't be a stranger." He continues, "And she said, 'When I need somethin' sweet, I'll be comin' over to you'/ Haha, that girl was knockin', knockin', knockin' in the middle of the night/ Wearin' nothin' but a robe that she took off inside/ 'Cause she said, 'Boy, I'm gettin' cold, here's what I need you to do.'

The "Wiggle" hitmaker gets crushed by a tree, falls down while chasing a chicken, gets attacked by bees and — worst of all — is forced to plunge out a toilet. Meanwhile, Meghan drives around on a lawnmower and looks cute with a chainsaw. At the end, Jason asks Paris, “So, what you think?” “Loves it,” responds Paris. “That’s hot."

