Jonathan Majors Insists He's a 'Great Man' in Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama Rant Audio

In the audio clip which came out on Wednesday, December 13, the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor can be heard asking his ex Grace Jabbari to be like those women.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - A recording wherein Jonathan Majors mentioned Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama during his rant. In the audio clip which came out on Wednesday, December 13, the Marvel actor could be heard asking his ex Grace Jabbari to be like those women.

"You don't understand, that team, that unit [...] Coretta Scott King, do you know who that is?' the actor asked in the audio clip. "That's Martin Luther King's wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama's wife."

In the clip, Majors slammed Jabbari for having gone out drinking while she secretly records. "How dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace of our house," he fumed as a Jabbari sobbed.

Throughout the exchange, she can be heard sniffling and repeatedly apologizing. She said, "I shouldn't have gone out."

Majors told her he is a "great man" doing "great things," but admitted that he has a bad temper. "I'm just going to say this, my temper, my s**t [...] all that said. I'm a great man. A great man," he stressed. "I am doing great things, not just for me but for my culture and for the world."

"That's real. I'm not being a d**k about it. I didn't ask for it, I worked and that's the situation," he went on. "The woman that supports me, that I support, needs to be a great woman."

