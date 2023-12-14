 

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Personal Items That Bring Her Comfort

Cover Images/Laurent Zabulon/ABACA
The 'Underworld' actress shares snaps of a framed image of a cat surrounded by huge flickering candles, a skull ornament and one of her pals at a party as the things that help lift her spirits.

  Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale's greatest comforts in life include cuddly cats and giant candles. The 50-year-old actress, who was recently targeted by a troll for dyeing her naturally brunette hair blonde, posted a series of images of items that bring her solace and joy.

She captioned the carousel, which consisted snaps of a framed image of a cat surrounded by huge flickering candles, as well as Raymond Carver books, a skull ornament and one of her pals at a party, "Things and people that have given comfort or lifted my spirits , should anyone need some ideas x (there will be a volume 2 to this)."

Kate has changed the color of her locks for Christmas and also showed off her new look in a series of party pictures on Instagram. They showed her in a shimmering dress enjoying time with friends including 42-year-old heiress Paris Hilton.

Droves of fans took to social media to praise her new look, but one fan said, "Why such a colour? I thought the original was better - a shame."

The message prompted Kate to hit back, "Because sometimes one fancies a change and is not too bothered about what (you) may think about it, given we clearly do not share the same aesthetic, nor do we know each other."

Referring to a coat he was wearing in his Instagram profile picture, Kate also asked the male fan if he'd like people "saying they don't think your orange puffer jacket flatters you."

She then continued to ask him why it was appropriate for him to remark on someone's appearance, asking him, "Were you brought up to think your unwarranted opinion is the most important factor in any situation ? If so, tell your mum she did a bad job."

Kate's comments won the backing of a flood of Instagram users, who joked about her dislike of the man's jacket. The actress recently marked her 50th birthday by dressing up and declaring getting older is "great."

The "Serendipity" actress reached the milestone age in July, and spent days posting photos of her Playboy and Barbiecore-themed party, which started at her house before she and her friends and family moved on to a club for an impromptu karaoke session.

She captioned one of her string of birthday posts, "I tell you what. Getting old is great. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me)."

