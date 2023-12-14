 

Andy Serkis Says Cancel Culture Ruins People's Lives

Andy Serkis Says Cancel Culture Ruins People's Lives
Cover Images/Darla Khazei
Celebrity

The 'Lord of the Rings' actor thinks 'there should be a proper course of law, where charges are made, people go through the legal process' when it comes to cancel culture.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andy Serkis fears the world has become so precious people can be "cancelled for anything now." The "Lord of the Rings" actor, 59, who played Gollum in the trio of fantasy epic films, was slammed in 2018 when he declared actors should be able to play any part they wanted, and added he defies people not to "tap their foot" to Michael Jackson's music despite the paedophile accusations that dogged the late "Bad" singer.

Andy told The Independent, "You can be cancelled for anything now, literally anything, and what I really despise is trial by media. That's ruined more people's lives and should not be allowed."

He continued, "There should be a proper course of law, where charges are made, people go through the legal process, and it should not be allowed to proliferate. Because people's lives can be devastated. Sometimes, because of what they've done, it requires that, but the fact of the matter is, once it's happened, that's it. There's no going back."

  Editors' Pick

He said about the issue of people being publicly accused of offences they deny and the debate over whether artists accused of crimes should still be admired for their work, "I think it can certainly damage their lives for a long time. I suppose, really, the thing is: can you still enjoy the art they've created? I think, without going into specifics – I don’t want to get myself cancelled – but put it this way: when Michael Jackson's music starts to come on, I defy anyone to not tap their foot to it. And if your body won’t let you cancel it... but yeah, can art transcend the artist? I don't know."

In 2018, Andy weighed in on Scarlett Johansson's decision to star in, then pull out of, playing a transgender man in the planned project "Rug and Tug" amid a backlash over a non-trans actor taking the role.

The actor told Variety he "vehemently" disagreed with the criticism of her of the actress, saying, "Actors should be able to play anything." He added to The Independent about the issue, "Regardless of the colour of your skin, regardless of how tall you are or short you are or what sex you are, regardless of how you identify, you should have the ability to play anything."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Oprah Winfrey Reacts to Backlash Over Drew Barrymore's Touchy-Feely Interview

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Personal Items That Bring Her Comfort
Related Posts
Andy Serkis Says Returning for New 'Lord of the Rings' Films Would Be 'Amazing'

Andy Serkis Says Returning for New 'Lord of the Rings' Films Would Be 'Amazing'

Andy Serkis Interested in Directing 'Star Wars' Movie

Andy Serkis Interested in Directing 'Star Wars' Movie

Andy Serkis Set to Direct 'The Giant's House' Adaptation

Andy Serkis Set to Direct 'The Giant's House' Adaptation

Watch: Andy Serkis Pokes Fun at Theresa May's Brexit Plan Using Gollum

Watch: Andy Serkis Pokes Fun at Theresa May's Brexit Plan Using Gollum

Latest News
Anthony Anderson Tapped to Host Emmy Awards on FOX
  • Dec 14, 2023

Anthony Anderson Tapped to Host Emmy Awards on FOX

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Creators Break Silence on Andre Braugher's Death
  • Dec 14, 2023

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Creators Break Silence on Andre Braugher's Death

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Personal Items That Bring Her Comfort
  • Dec 14, 2023

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Personal Items That Bring Her Comfort

Kroy Biermann Lashes Out at 'Narcissist' Kim Zolciak in Footage of Explosive Fight
  • Dec 14, 2023

Kroy Biermann Lashes Out at 'Narcissist' Kim Zolciak in Footage of Explosive Fight

Andy Serkis Says Cancel Culture Ruins People's Lives
  • Dec 14, 2023

Andy Serkis Says Cancel Culture Ruins People's Lives

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art
  • Dec 14, 2023

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Most Read
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit
Celebrity

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Pardison Fontaine Addresses Why He's 'So Mad' Over Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations

Pardison Fontaine Addresses Why He's 'So Mad' Over Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

Kim Kardashian Removes Instagram Video Featuring Subtle Kanye West Diss

Kim Kardashian Removes Instagram Video Featuring Subtle Kanye West Diss

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova