Oprah Winfrey Reacts to Backlash Over Drew Barrymore's Touchy-Feely Interview

When asked about the 'Drew Barrymore Show' host's intimate gesture during a recent interview, the 18-time Daytime Emmy winner makes it clear that she is fine with that.

Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey has responded to the backlash Drew Barrymore faced for being "touchy-feely" during their interview. When asked about "The Drew Barrymore Show" host's intimate gesture, Oprah made it clear that she's fine with that.

Speaking with TMZ, Oprah revealed on Tuesday, December 12, "I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm." The 69-year-old legendary talk show host went on to stress, "I was not uncomfortable at all."

The media mogul also said that she "thought it was really great" even though she's never seen the actress do that before. "Drew is terrific, and I love that she is always herself," the 18-time Daytime Emmy winner gushed.

"The Oprah Winfrey Show" vet even joked that he wanted her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, to do that for her. She shared, "I went home and told Stedman, 'You've gotta stroke my arm. Stedman, I need to be stroked on the arm.' "

Drew made headlines after people noticed how the "Never Been Kissed" star held one of Oprah's hands and rubbed her arm when the latter made an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Tuesday. While it was sweet, some people blasted Drew for making Oprah uncomfortable.

Calling the behavior "cringey," one critic pointed out that the "Color Purple" star seemingly tried to free herself by adjusting her position. "Oprahs body language was so clear she wanted her hand back," one other echoed the sentiment, while someone dubbed the "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" star "overbearing."

However, some fans quickly defended Drew. "She does this to many guests. Drew is a lovely person. She adores Oprah. This is not uncommon for her. Give it a rest. It's the holidays. Who blasted her? Y'all are making this up," one said.

"I think it's just in Drew's spirit to do this. I didn't find it cringey. Let's hear from Oprah," one other noted. Another fan wrote, "Awe I think she just looks comfortable like she really looks up to Oprah and is so thankful to be sitting with her. I thought it was cute."

