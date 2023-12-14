 

Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Rivalry Made It 'Difficult' for Friendship With Robert Pattinson

Summit Entertainment/Kimberley French
The actor portraying werewolf Jacob Black in the fantasy film series admits he and the British actor 'never really connected on a deep level' amid the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob debate.

  Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Lautner has discussed the years-old rivalry between his and Robert Pattinson's fictional characters in the "Twilight Saga" film series. As fans were deeply invested in the films, there was a huge debate that pitted Lautner's Jacob Black against Pattinson's Edward Cullen and it apparently affected their relationship in real life.

"I think it was tough," the 31-year-old said in the latest episode of Spotify's "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I don't know for him, but for me at least it definitely, especially at the age I was at, you get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn't. It's hard not to sometimes. It was a little difficult."

"I think it was awkward at times for the two of us to be standing together on a balcony and having 10,000 girls booing Rob but then cheering for me but then this half booing me and cheering [for Rob], but then us having to have some sort of friendship," the "Abduction" star recalled. "It was difficult."

It was made even harder because Lautner and Pattinsion were "just very, very different people." He explained, "We never really connected on a deep level just because we're different humans," before adding, "But he was always fantastic and the sweetest person ever."

Despite the uncomfortable experience, Lautner remains grateful for the franchise that catapulted him to fame more than a decade ago. "I only feel great feelings towards the franchise and everything it's given me," he said. "There's pros and cons to what it gave me, but the pros far outweigh the cons. It took a journey after the franchise was over with figuring out who I really am and what is truly important to me in life. I'm very, very thankful for the franchise."

On the resurgence of "Twilight" popularity among Gen Z, Lautner gushed, "The past few years... it was just the TwiMoms stopping me in the street. It just kinda outgrew itself. I love the TwiMoms, but only recently has it resurged. We have these young teenagers starting to watch it. It's crazy to see it come back around."

The "Twilight Saga" film series, also starring Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, is based on Stephanie Meyer's book series. The series has grossed over $5.28 billion worldwide and launched the stars to international stardom.

