Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans

The NFL star does not fly to New York City on his girlfriend's 34th birthday as he remains focused on football, while the Grammy winner hangs out with Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry for an early celebration.

Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is not spending her birthday with Travis Kelce. Despite speculation about how the couple would celebrate her 34th birthday on Wednesday, December 13, the NFL star did not fly to New York City to be with his girlfriend on her special day.

The football tight end is staying in Kansas City to remain focused on football as he and his team prepare for their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17. He is joining his team for mandatory practices on Wednesday.

Sources close to both Taylor and Travis tell PEOPLE that they remain committed to their individual careers despite their romance. The couple, however, reportedly celebrated her birthday early with friends in Kansas City at a holiday party on Sunday following the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game.

Meanwhile, Taylor was spotted hanging out with her celebrity pals on Tuesday. The pop superstar appeared to celebrate her birthday early with Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at NYC hotspot Zero Bond.

The trio was photographed leaving the private membership club that night after Taylor skipped the ceremony for TIME magazine's Person of the Year gala earlier that evening. She bundled up in head-to-toe leather to brave the chilly night.

The Grammy winner looked elegant in a buttery tan trench coat from Gant's 240 Mulberry Street collection and Sheertex Modern Diamond Sheer Rip-Resist Tights. She paired them with a Versace Mini Greca bag and chain-embellished Stella McCartney boots.

A few days before her birthday, it was reported that Travis planned "something special" to celebrate Taylor's birthday. A so-called insider told Life & Style last week, "Travis has something special planned. He's arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them."

The athlete was said to be also preparing "a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends," where he might propose to his girlfriend. "There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose - that's what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!" the source added.

Another source chimed in, telling Us Weekly, "Travis wants to throw the best party possible. Money is not an object and he wants her close friends [there]." It was claimed that the 34-year-old hunk planned to throw the bast in NYC, as opposed to his home turf in Kansas City.

