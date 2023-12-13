 

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Expands Rare Beauty to Body Care

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Expands Rare Beauty to Body Care
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress is set to launch the Find Comfort Body Collection, which includes The Hydrating Hand Cream, The Aromatherapy Pen and others, on December 19

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez wanted Rare Beauty to offer a "well-rounded experience" with the move into body care. The 31-year-old star's cosmetics company is launching the Find Comfort Body Collection on December 19 and she was keen to offer a range of products with the new venture.

Selena told ELLE.com, "Deciding to move into body care with the Find Comfort Body Collection was a thoughtful choice for us and something I knew I wanted to do from the start but only when the timing was right. We wanted to offer a well-rounded experience, so we started with four key products: hand cream, body lotion, body and hair mist and an aromatherapy pen."

  Editors' Pick

"Each product took a different amount of time to develop, making sure they truly represented our brand and delivered a sensory experience in line with the collection's theme," she added. "For us, self-comfort aligns with self-acceptance and feeling good in your own skin without the need for perfect routines. It's those small moments of comfort that matter and can be different for everyone."

Selena, whose new line includes The Body and Hair Mist, The Hydrating Body Lotion, The Hydrating Hand Cream and The Aromatherapy Pen, explained that she is "still learning" how to be a beauty mogul. The "Only Murders in the Building" star said, "The last three years with Rare Beauty have been amazing, and it's changed how I see myself as a businesswoman. Don't get me wrong, I'm still learning and will continue to learn, but I’ve gained more confidence in making business decisions, leading a team, and tackling challenges."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

Pamela Anderson Surprised by People's Reactions to Her No Makeup Look at PFW
Related Posts
Selena Gomez 'Not Mad' at Fans Expressing Concerns About Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez 'Not Mad' at Fans Expressing Concerns About Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Enjoys Girls' Night Out With Taylor Swift Amid Criticism on Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Enjoys Girls' Night Out With Taylor Swift Amid Criticism on Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Admits She's Had Botox, Brushes Off Criticism

Selena Gomez Admits She's Had Botox, Brushes Off Criticism

Latest News
Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007
  • Dec 14, 2023

Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis
  • Dec 14, 2023

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors
  • Dec 13, 2023

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors

Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death
  • Dec 13, 2023

Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death
  • Dec 13, 2023

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama
  • Dec 13, 2023

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama

Most Read
Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset
Celebrity

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Bob Saget's Widow Receives His Children's Blessing to Date Again

Bob Saget's Widow Receives His Children's Blessing to Date Again