Selena Gomez Explains Why She Expands Rare Beauty to Body Care

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress is set to launch the Find Comfort Body Collection, which includes The Hydrating Hand Cream, The Aromatherapy Pen and others, on December 19

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez wanted Rare Beauty to offer a "well-rounded experience" with the move into body care. The 31-year-old star's cosmetics company is launching the Find Comfort Body Collection on December 19 and she was keen to offer a range of products with the new venture.

Selena told ELLE.com, "Deciding to move into body care with the Find Comfort Body Collection was a thoughtful choice for us and something I knew I wanted to do from the start but only when the timing was right. We wanted to offer a well-rounded experience, so we started with four key products: hand cream, body lotion, body and hair mist and an aromatherapy pen."

"Each product took a different amount of time to develop, making sure they truly represented our brand and delivered a sensory experience in line with the collection's theme," she added. "For us, self-comfort aligns with self-acceptance and feeling good in your own skin without the need for perfect routines. It's those small moments of comfort that matter and can be different for everyone."

Selena, whose new line includes The Body and Hair Mist, The Hydrating Body Lotion, The Hydrating Hand Cream and The Aromatherapy Pen, explained that she is "still learning" how to be a beauty mogul. The "Only Murders in the Building" star said, "The last three years with Rare Beauty have been amazing, and it's changed how I see myself as a businesswoman. Don't get me wrong, I'm still learning and will continue to learn, but I’ve gained more confidence in making business decisions, leading a team, and tackling challenges."

