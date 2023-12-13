 

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

Season 3 of Netflix's Regency era drama will arrive in two parts, while season 6 of the popular dating show is set to arrive on the streaming giant sooner than later.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Bridgerton" has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming season 3. On Tuesday, December 12, Netflix unveiled a date announcement teaser, revealing that the new season will air in two parts.

The first four episodes will be available on the streaming giant on May 16, 2024. Meanwhile, the remaining four will be dropped on June 13, 2024. "Gentle reader, you thought I was silenced, but you thought wrong," Julie Andrews, who voices Lady Whistledown, says in the teaser.

Season 3 of "Bridgerton" will center on the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Dubbing the new season "so romantic," Nicola previously teased, "There were a lot of moments on set where we filmed something and we'd turn around and everyone was sort of clutching their chest being like 'Oh my God.' It was that kind of love."

Of her character, the actress further said, "She's like a woman on a mission. She's ready to go, ready to launch herself out into the marriage market in a new way. She wants a whole new look, and she gets it."

In other news related to Netflix, the streaming service has also unveiled season 6 premiere date for "Love Is Blind". Not stopping there, Netflix has decided to renew the popular series for a sixth and seventh season.

The hit reality dating show announced via a date announcement teaser on Tuesday that the highly-anticipated season 6 will arrive on Netflix on Valentine's Day. Host Nick Lachey shares the exciting news in a new teaser, "Whoa, whoa, whoa, what are you doing? We're not ready for you yet. We haven't even finished installing the pod walls!"

"Look, I know you're excited to find love in the pods but we need a little more time, OK? They have to be ready. Go away, we'll see ya!" co-host Vanessa Lachey (Vanessa Minnillo) adds.

