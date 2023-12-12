 

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
YouTube/Saturday Night Live
TV

The former cast member of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' reportedly changed her mind at 'last minute' and decided to pull herself out of anti-Semitic skit, which earned the show massive backlash.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cecily Strong was supposed to appear as a guest in the cold open sketch in the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live". The comedienne, however, reportedly changed her mind at "last minute" and decided to pull herself out of anti-Semitic skit, which earned the show massive backlash.

According to the New York Post, the former "SNL" cast member was supposed to make her return to the NBC show by playing Rep. Elise Stefanik in the skit which was about the "genocide of Jews" hearing in Congress. The former cast member of the hit NBC show, however, backed out because she was said to be "uncomfortable with the sketch."

A TV source told the news outlet, "There were a variety of reasons, and last minute Cecily pulled out of the cold open." Cecily allegedly participated in the dress rehearsal for the controversial sketch, but was eventually replaced by newcomer Chloe Troast when the show went on air.

  Editors' Pick

Set on Capitol Hill, the sketch, which many deemed "tone-deaf", saw Rep. Stefanik grilling university presidents about anti-Semitism on campuses. It also featured a mix-up with the nameplates in front of stars Heidi Gardner, who portrayed former UPenn president Elizabeth Magill, and Chloe Fineman, who played MIT president Sally Kornbluth.

One of the critics was Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The skit was atrocious. The sentiment even more appalling." Meanwhile, former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman said, "Just saw last night's SNL opener. Whether or not you care, or however you feel, about antisemitism on college campuses, this just wasn't funny."

Rabbi Shmuel Reichman also criticized "SNL" over the skit, which he dubbed the "most embarrassing" he had ever even. "Unfortunately, this is not surprising… SNL hasn't had their finger on the pulse for about a decade now; they're about as out of touch with reality as Liz Magill… This is probably the most embarrassing decision in SNL's history," he continued.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sabrina Carpenter Blasted for 'Supporting Genocide' With Coca Cola Partnership Picture

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
Related Posts
Adam Driver Sings His Christmas List to Santa While Playing Piano on 'SNL'

Adam Driver Sings His Christmas List to Santa While Playing Piano on 'SNL'

Malia and Sasha Obama Attend 'SNL' After-Party Following Emma Stone-Hosted Episode

Malia and Sasha Obama Attend 'SNL' After-Party Following Emma Stone-Hosted Episode

Sarah Drew and Jana Kramer Proud Upcoming Lifetime Christmas Movie 'Made It' to 'SNL'

Sarah Drew and Jana Kramer Proud Upcoming Lifetime Christmas Movie 'Made It' to 'SNL'

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo to Serve as Musical Guests in Final 'SNL' Episodes of 2023

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo to Serve as Musical Guests in Final 'SNL' Episodes of 2023

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Chris Rock and Four Others Reportedly Refuse to Host 2024 Golden Globes
TV

Chris Rock and Four Others Reportedly Refuse to Host 2024 Golden Globes

Sharon Osbourne Accuses TV Talent Shows of Abusing Young Contestants

Sharon Osbourne Accuses TV Talent Shows of Abusing Young Contestants

Camila Morrone Hopeful for Season 2 of 'Daisy Jones and the Six'

Camila Morrone Hopeful for Season 2 of 'Daisy Jones and the Six'

Claire Foy Quit 'The Crown' to Keep Herself Sane

Claire Foy Quit 'The Crown' to Keep Herself Sane

'The Voice' Recap: Top 9 Artists Perform Fan-Chosen Songs for Semi-Finals

'The Voice' Recap: Top 9 Artists Perform Fan-Chosen Songs for Semi-Finals

'VPR' Season 11 Trailer: 'Ridiculous' Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Long-Held Secret Hookup

'VPR' Season 11 Trailer: 'Ridiculous' Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Long-Held Secret Hookup

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke