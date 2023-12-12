 

Sabrina Carpenter Blasted for 'Supporting Genocide' With Coca Cola Partnership Picture

Sabrina Carpenter Blasted for 'Supporting Genocide' With Coca Cola Partnership Picture
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Nonsense' hitmaker, who has been Coca Cola's brand ambassador since 2015, is accused of 'supporting genocide' after she takes to her Instagram page to share a picture to promote the beverage.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sabrina Carpenter landed on hot water over her recent post on Instagram. The "Nonsense" hitmaker was accused of "supporting genocide" after she took to her page to share a picture to promote Coca Cola.

In the said snap, Sabrina could be seen looking stunning in a red silk dress. While holding a can of Coca Cola, the singer posed with a Santa Claus who was whispering something in her ear. The "Girl Meets World" actress, who has been Coca Cola's brand ambassador since 2015, also tagged it on the post.

"Loved celebrating the release of fruitcake and the holidays with my friends in nyc. 2024 here we come #cokepartner," she wrote in the caption.

  Editors' Pick

After catching wind of the picture, Internet users quickly put Sabrina on blast for supporting the popular soft drink brand, which allegedly funded Israel amid war against Palestine's militant group Hamas. "Maybe partnering with one of the main companies funding the ongoing genocide isn't the girlboss christmassy slay you'd expect," one comment underneath the post read.

Disappointed with the partnership, someone added, "why… just why. Is money, fame, publicity more important than boycotting a company funding a genocide?? This is just so unnecessary and insensitive in many ways. We all love you SO much but please do better. It's the bare minimum." Another wrote, "Cola? The same company that supports a gen0cide?? Was a huge fan. So disappointing."

This wasn't the only thing that Sabrina was criticized for in recent weeks. The musician was recently slammed over her "Feather" music video, which was taken in and outside a church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

In the visuals for her funky and fun disco-influenced track, Sabrina can be seen dancing around inside the 19th-century church in a black tulle dress and veil. She's also seen killing and witnessing the deaths of men who acted inappropriately toward her.

Defending herself against the criticism, the 24-year-old addressed the matter in an interview with Variety. "We got approval in advance," she said, before adding, "and Jesus was a carpenter."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
Related Posts
Sabrina Carpenter Unfazed by Criticism of 'Feather' Music Video: 'Jesus Was a Carpenter'

Sabrina Carpenter Unfazed by Criticism of 'Feather' Music Video: 'Jesus Was a Carpenter'

New York Bishop Re-Sanctify Church Used by Sabrina Carpenter for Lewd Music Video for 'Feather'

New York Bishop Re-Sanctify Church Used by Sabrina Carpenter for Lewd Music Video for 'Feather'

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Want to Be 'Weird' Around Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Want to Be 'Weird' Around Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Serving as Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Opening Act

Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Serving as Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Opening Act

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing