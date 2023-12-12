Sabrina Carpenter Blasted for 'Supporting Genocide' With Coca Cola Partnership Picture

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Nonsense' hitmaker, who has been Coca Cola's brand ambassador since 2015, is accused of 'supporting genocide' after she takes to her Instagram page to share a picture to promote the beverage.



AceShowbiz - Sabrina Carpenter landed on hot water over her recent post on Instagram. The "Nonsense" hitmaker was accused of "supporting genocide" after she took to her page to share a picture to promote Coca Cola.

In the said snap, Sabrina could be seen looking stunning in a red silk dress. While holding a can of Coca Cola, the singer posed with a Santa Claus who was whispering something in her ear. The "Girl Meets World" actress, who has been Coca Cola's brand ambassador since 2015, also tagged it on the post.

"Loved celebrating the release of fruitcake and the holidays with my friends in nyc. 2024 here we come #cokepartner," she wrote in the caption.

After catching wind of the picture, Internet users quickly put Sabrina on blast for supporting the popular soft drink brand, which allegedly funded Israel amid war against Palestine's militant group Hamas. "Maybe partnering with one of the main companies funding the ongoing genocide isn't the girlboss christmassy slay you'd expect," one comment underneath the post read.

Disappointed with the partnership, someone added, "why… just why. Is money, fame, publicity more important than boycotting a company funding a genocide?? This is just so unnecessary and insensitive in many ways. We all love you SO much but please do better. It's the bare minimum." Another wrote, "Cola? The same company that supports a gen0cide?? Was a huge fan. So disappointing."

This wasn't the only thing that Sabrina was criticized for in recent weeks. The musician was recently slammed over her "Feather" music video, which was taken in and outside a church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

In the visuals for her funky and fun disco-influenced track, Sabrina can be seen dancing around inside the 19th-century church in a black tulle dress and veil. She's also seen killing and witnessing the deaths of men who acted inappropriately toward her.

Defending herself against the criticism, the 24-year-old addressed the matter in an interview with Variety. "We got approval in advance," she said, before adding, "and Jesus was a carpenter."

