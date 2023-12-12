 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

The Yeezy architectural designer is accused of shading her husband's ex-wife with her huge toy cat when hitting a Miami nightclub with the Chicago rapper over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Bianca Censori's new fashion item may have a hidden meaning. The Yeezy architectural designer was accused of shading husband Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian with her huge toy cat when hitting a Miami nightclub with the rapper over the weekend.

During the night out, Bianca went super racy in a shimmery metal one-piece swimsuit with a crisscross back. The 28-year-old paired her swimsuit, which barely covered her body, with a matching shimmery metallic cap and fluffy heeled sandals.

The Australian native also hugged a huge stuffed toy, which appeared to be a Persian cat. Upon catching wind of her accessory, fans were convinced that the plushie was a dig at Kim, who was attacked by Karl Lagerfeld's $13million cat Choupette on the last season of "The Kardashians".

In the episode, the SKIMS founder was attempting to befriend the feline so she could take it as her date to the Met Gala. However, the cat kept hissing at the cosmetics mogul before attacking her when she was holding the cat.

Back to Bianca, it seemed like the Yeezy employee had traded her signature bodysuit style for any skimpy dress that she would pair with a huge stuffed toy. Her new look seemingly also included a head piece, be it a fur hat or shimmery metallic cap.

On Sunday, December 10, Bianca turned heads with another jaw-dropping look when arriving at Art Basel Miami with Ye. She almost bared it all in a figure-hugging sheer nude bodysuit, though she partly covered her assets with a huge white plush bear toy that she held close to her chest. She completed the look with a furry hat on her head and a pair of clear heels.

As for Ye, the "Vultures" spitter went with an all-white ensemble that consisted of a white scarf wrapped around his head. He stuck with his shoeless style as he only wore a pair of black socks for the art gallery date.

