Jacob Elordi Dishes on Eventually Feeling Free in His Acting Career
In a new interview, the Elvis Presley depicter in 'Priscilla' explains that this is currently the most 'free' he has ever felt in his career as he recalls his school days.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jacob Elordi felt "deeply unsettled" when he was at school. The 26-year-old actor has recently enjoyed a star turn as the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley in the biopic "Priscilla" and explained that this is currently the most "free" he has ever felt in his career as he recalled discovering acting in an epiphanic moment at school during what was otherwise a "deeply unsettled" time for him.

He told Variety, " I feel the most free in my career that I ever have. When I was 15, I was at an all-boys Catholic school. I was deeply unsettled and didn’t know why. In theater class, I read 'Waiting for Godot.' I didn’t understand it, but something changed."

"Everything that I believed in just went out the window. I became an observer. Acting and performance and story became my church. I worked 24 hours a day, devouring everything that I could. My personality changed," he continued.

However, the "Euphoria" star, who started his film career opposite Joey King in teen franchise "The Kissing Booth", went on to add that despite finding success in Hollywood, the passion he felt in school disappeared and he ended up in a "scramble" for a number of years.

He explained, "Then I started making movies, and it went away. For two or three years, I was in a scramble. Even during 'Euphoria,' I was trying to catch it and find it again, because all these rules and ideas start getting put on performance. My whole thing was about losing myself in the performance. But now I’m bringing 'Jacob Elordi' to a performance, which is such a heady, trippy thing. I’ve been in the process of trying to shake it as it grows bigger and louder. But strangely enough, I’m in a place now where I feel free."

