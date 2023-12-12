Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Instagram Celebrity

The '2 Broke Girls' star has quietly married the singer/songwriter in their home in Los Angeles in an intimate ceremony attended by only 15 people, including Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.

AceShowbiz - Kat Dennings is officially off the market now. The actress has been married for a while now as she quietly tied the knot with her fiance Andrew W.K. at their home in Los Angeles on November 27 after two years of engagement.

Sharing the news to her fans, the "2 Broke Girls" alum made use of her Instagram page to unveil pictures from her intimate wedding. In one of the snaps, the pair sat on an open field as she rested her head on her new husband's shoulder.

Another photo saw Andrew planting a kiss on Kat's forehead. The newlyweds also gazed into each other's eyes as she flashed a smile and held a flower bouquet. In the caption, she gushed about her feelings after getting married, "heaven is where you are."

In an interview with Vogue, Kat went into details about preparing their DIY-themed wedding and the D-day. Forgoing a traditional white gown for an ivory dress from Alexander McQueen, she shared, "I realized that, as a very pale person, I didn't like myself in white, so I ordered and returned gowns in every cut and color I could think of, until I figured out which style made me feel most like myself."

"I ended up finding the most perfect [dress] I could ever imagine from Alexander McQueen, in a deep ivory," the 37-year-old said of her choice of outfit for the important day. She also wore shoes from Jimmy Choo that were "like a mermaid's dream."

For her wedding, Kat did her own hair and makeup using tried and true products. "I also chose a special fragrance for the wedding," she spilled. "It's something I really recommend for anyone getting married. It's such a great way to cement the memory of the experience with something sensory you can always revisit."

The groom, meanwhile, donned a bespoke suit in dark aubergine with violet piping designed by Brioni. His shirt and tie were custom-made by Anto Shirtmakers in Beverly Hills.

Kat revealed that they thought many options, including eloping and throwing a big, traditional wedding, before they decided to hold an intimate ceremony at their home. "But in the end, the kitchen engagement moment kept calling back to us," she explained. "We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist. Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn't have to pack anything."

Of why they decided to do everything themselves, the MCU star elaborated, "I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an 'industry event' in every way. I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces, and our ceremony arch, which took three entire days. I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch."

"I'm very glad I didn't realize how completely insane it was to do everything ourselves," she admitted. "Had I known the florals would take three days of nonstop work, I might have hired a professional. But standing with Andrew at an arch I made myself, infused with all our effort and care, it was exactly what we wanted in the end."

In the end, the sentiment that came with it was worth their hard works. "It was incredibly emotional for both of us, and the love surrounding us was very palpable," Kat shared. "My dad had passed away a month and a half before, and I had a moment where I thought we should delay the wedding-but I realized it was even more of a reason to grasp any joyous feeling where I could." Her "wonderful mom" ended up walking her down the aisle.

"I felt very present and filled with gratitude for Andrew and our loved ones during the ceremony. I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man," she added. "The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way. We just looked into each other's eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife."

After the ceremony, 15 people, including close friends Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, hung out for hours. "Everyone was happy and enjoying [themselves] and there wasn't a dull moment," she claimed. "I took my shoes off immediately."

Kat and Andrew got engaged in May 2021, just a week after they confirmed their romantic relationship. In the same interview, she spoke of their instant connection. "It quickly became obvious that we were made for each other," she recalled. "About three years ago, Andrew had come to visit me for the first time. At the end of his trip, we couldn't imagine ever separating. We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment."

