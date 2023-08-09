 

Ciara Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Fourth Child, Dances at the Edge of Swimming Pool

In an Instagram video, the 'Goodies' hitmaker is dancing near a swimming pool as she shows off her growing belly to announce that she's pregnant with another baby.

AceShowbiz - Ciara is having a bun in the oven. The 37-year-old star has broken the news that she's expecting her fourth child, and her third with her husband Russell Wilson.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib [heart emojis] (sic)," Ciara wrote on Instagram alongside a silhouette video - which features her growing baby bump. Ciara is seen in the video posing in front of a pool, as she turns sideways to show off her baby bump.

The "Goodies" hitmaker has kept herself busy throughout her latest pregnancy. A source told PEOPLE, "Ciara has been working and travelling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot."

Ciara - who already has Win, three, and Sienna, six, with Russell, as well as Future, nine, with rap star Future - has impressed people around her with her energy levels over recent weeks.

The insider explained, "She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organised chaos - but it's organised chaos taking it up another notch. She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Ciara revealed that she's loving the challenge of raising three children. The chart-topping star explained that she's found a way to "make it work" over recent years.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her parenting experience, she shared, "There are three kids, three of these precious, beautiful, turned-up-crazy, fun, amazing human beings that come with so much. It's like, 'Oh my Lordy,' but you also find a way to make it work. That's the beauty of it all, it's organised chaos."

