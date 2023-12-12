 

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

The Harajuku Barbie informs her fans that the 'Planet Her' artist was supposed to appear on her new album, but the latter passed the opportunity due to some reason.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat was supposed to be featured on Nicki Minaj's new album, "Pink Friday 2". However, the singer/rapper decided to pass on the opportunity to work with the "Anaconda" hitmaker once again because of some reason.

On Saturday, December 9, Nicki celebrated the album release by speaking to her fans via online broadcaster Stationhead. During the conversation, she informed Barbz, "She passed on it. She said she don't think I like her.... I guess our record-breaking No. 1 wasn't proof."

  Editors' Pick

Nicki didn't mention the song that was set to feature Doja's vocals. Her fans, however, believed that the "Pain the Town Red" raptress was originally supposed to appear on "Cowgirl", which now features Lourdiz.

Despite not being featured on Nicki's new album, Doja proved that she remains supportive of the Harajuku Barbie. When performing in Omaha, Nebraska, the "Planet Her" artist showed screamed, "Thank you, Nicki, I love you! Pink Friday 2!"

