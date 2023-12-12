 

Deion Sanders' Ex Tracey Edmonds Says She's the One Who Ended Engagement to 'Prioritize' Herself

Deion Sanders' Ex Tracey Edmonds Says She's the One Who Ended Engagement to 'Prioritize' Herself
Cover Images/Michael Simon
Celebrity

The CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc clarifies that she was the one who called off the engagement to the football coach after stating that they 'mutually' agreed to split.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Deion Sanders's ex Tracey Edmonds has set the record straight on their split. The CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc clarified on her social media page that she was the one who ended the engagement to the former NFL player because she wanted to "prioritize" herself.

"I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented," the 56-year-old said in an Instagram post on Sunday, December 10, according to PEOPLE. "I've chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve."

After Tracey shared the post, Deion shared some uplifting messages on X (formerly Twitter). "Everybody ain't proud of you. They're just surprised that you keep making things happen," one post read, while another stated, "The devil couldn't take you out so he's trying to wear you out. Don't you dare get tired. Hold on because the tide is turning."

  Editors' Pick

Tracey and Deion confirmed their separation by writing in a joint statement shared on Instagram. "To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love… We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS," they began.

Deion and Tracey went on to spill, "And [we] have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together." They continued, "Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!" adding folded hands and red heart emojis.

Deion and Tracey met each other for the first time at a premiere party of a movie back in 2012. Seven years later, on Valentine's Day, the former couple revealed that they were engaged. Along with the announcement, she penned, "God is SO GOOD! Were 8 years in, made it through the storms TOGETHER, and will be spending the rest of our lives TOGETHER!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video
Related Posts
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds 'Mutually' Decide to Call Off Engagement

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds 'Mutually' Decide to Call Off Engagement

Deion Sanders Is at Risk of Having His Left Foot Amputated

Deion Sanders Is at Risk of Having His Left Foot Amputated

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing