Deion Sanders' Ex Tracey Edmonds Says She's the One Who Ended Engagement to 'Prioritize' Herself

The CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc clarifies that she was the one who called off the engagement to the football coach after stating that they 'mutually' agreed to split.

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Deion Sanders's ex Tracey Edmonds has set the record straight on their split. The CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc clarified on her social media page that she was the one who ended the engagement to the former NFL player because she wanted to "prioritize" herself.

"I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented," the 56-year-old said in an Instagram post on Sunday, December 10, according to PEOPLE. "I've chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve."

After Tracey shared the post, Deion shared some uplifting messages on X (formerly Twitter). "Everybody ain't proud of you. They're just surprised that you keep making things happen," one post read, while another stated, "The devil couldn't take you out so he's trying to wear you out. Don't you dare get tired. Hold on because the tide is turning."

Tracey and Deion confirmed their separation by writing in a joint statement shared on Instagram. "To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love… We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS," they began.

Deion and Tracey went on to spill, "And [we] have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together." They continued, "Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!" adding folded hands and red heart emojis.

Deion and Tracey met each other for the first time at a premiere party of a movie back in 2012. Seven years later, on Valentine's Day, the former couple revealed that they were engaged. Along with the announcement, she penned, "God is SO GOOD! Were 8 years in, made it through the storms TOGETHER, and will be spending the rest of our lives TOGETHER!"

