Kylie Jenner Joined by Mom Kris in Supporting BF Timothee Chalamet at 'Wonka' L.A. Premiere

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner wasn't alone when attending the "Wonka" premiere in Los Angeles to support Timothee Chalamet. "The Kardashians" star was reportedly joined by her mom, Kris Jenner, at the special event.

The 26-year-old makeup mogul and the momager stepped out to the Regency Village Theatre on Sunday night, December 10. A source told PEOPLE that they entered the theater following the film's opening credits.

Kylie and Timothee are said to be getting serious after they flaunted their romance at the US Open by packing on PDAs at the event earlier this year.

The pair were spotted getting touchy-feely in the crowd while laughing and sipping drinks during the men's singles championship match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City in September. Kylie wrapped her arm around her Timothee's shoulders and he was snapped leaning in for a kiss.

A video posted on Twitter Kylie was seen running her fingers through Timothée's hair and a week before that, the pair were seen leaving the actor's Beverly Hills mansion in Kylie's Range Rover.

It's understood Kylie's romance with Timothee is her first since she split from "Sicko Mode" rapper Travis Scott (II) in late-2022, with whom she has who has 21-month-old daughter Aire and five-year-old girl Stormi.

