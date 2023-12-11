 

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Cover Images/Faye`s Vision/INSTA
Celebrity

The 'Magic Mike' hunk and his 33-year-old actress girlfriend make their romance red carpet official when attending the COAF (Children of Armenia Fund) Gala in New York City.

  Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are no longer hiding their romance. The "Magic Mike" star and his girlfriend finally made their romance red carpet official when attending the COAF (Children of Armenia Fund) Gala in New York City.

The 46-year-old and the 33-year-old put united front when stepping out at Cipriani on Saturday night, December 9. When posing for cameras, the couple wrapped their arms around each other.

Joe looked dashing in a black suit for the event with a gray shirt and matching dark gray tie. Caitlin, in the meantime, showed off her sexy figure in an emerald green gown with corset detailing and a thigh-high slit. She completed her style with huge earrings and a pair of heels.

Joe and Caitlyn sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a gym date on September 12. The two looked giddy and excited as they exited Gold's Gym in Venice, California together, walking side-by-side while sporting their gym attires.

A few days later, sources told TMZ that Joe and Caitlin are casually dating. The sources add that the twosome's relationship took a romantic turn after meeting in August at the screening party for the second season of HBO show "Winning Time".

According to her IMDb bio, Caitlin had brief roles on TV shows, including "Two and a Half Men" and "Days of Our Lives". She was born in L.A. and raised in Uniontown, Pa. She attended UCLA as an English major with a theater minor.

Joe and Sofia Vergara announced their decision to divorce in July after seven years of marriage. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a joint statement. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

